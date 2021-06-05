The National Memo Logo

Manhattan DA Follows Money In Trump Probe With Top Exec's Testimony

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. arrives at New York City Criminal Court on Jan. 24, 2020

Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors delving into ex-President Donald Trump's business affairs reportedly presented a grand jury testimony by a Trump Organization official described in documents obtained by The New York Daily News as the man who “took care of the actual movement of money." Jeff McConney — the senior vice president and controller of the Trump Organization — testified before the Manhattan grand jury recently impaneled by District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr., according to ABC News, which cited two sources with direct knowledge. The News was not able to confirm that McConney has testified....

DeSantis Took $9 Billion From Biden's COVID Relief Bill He Slammed

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a vehement critic of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which the far-right Republican and ally of former President Donald Trump has slammed as "Washington as its worst." But Steve Benen, in an op-ed published by MSNBC's website on June 3, stresses that there is a major problem with DeSantis "railing against" that bill: his willingness to accept almost $9 billion in Rescue Plan funds from the federal government.

Keep reading... Show less
