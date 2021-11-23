The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Despite Whining, No Early Release From Jail For Proud Boys Leader Tarrio

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

There will be no early release from prison for Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, a leader of the far-right wing extremist group known as the Proud Boys, after a judge dismissed his pleas that conditions in the facility were inhumane.

Keep reading... Show less
proud boys

Biden Acts To Relieve Oil Hikes -- And Trump Responds With Brazen Lies

Strategic Petroleum Reserve facility in Big Hill, Texas

Photo by U.S. Department of Energy

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Donald Trump, the disgraced, former president who is reportedly planning a third campaign, on Tuesday released an exceptionally false statement criticizing President Joe Biden for taking action to combat increasing gas and home heating oil prices.

Keep reading... Show less
strategic petroleum reserve
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}