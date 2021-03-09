Manhattan DA Subpoenas Lender For Trump’s Chicago Skyscraper In Expanding Probe
March 09 | 2021
Photo by Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune/Chicago Tribune/TNS
The Manhattan district attorney subpoenaed documents late last year from a big-money investor that loaned Donald Trump’s company money to build a skyscraper in Chicago — a sign that the DA is continuing to expand his financial fraud investigation into the ex-president, according to a report Monday. Sources told CNN that District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. slapped Fortress Investment Group with a grand jury subpoena relating to the $130 million it provided to the Trump Organization for the construction of the Windy City’s Trump International Hotel and Tower, which was completed in 2009. Vance and Fo...
