Manhattan DA Subpoenas Lender For Trump’s Chicago Skyscraper In Expanding Probe

Setting sun behind Chicago Trump Tower on November 3, 2020

Photo by Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The Manhattan district attorney subpoenaed documents late last year from a big-money investor that loaned Donald Trump’s company money to build a skyscraper in Chicago — a sign that the DA is continuing to expand his financial fraud investigation into the ex-president, according to a report Monday. Sources told CNN that District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. slapped Fortress Investment Group with a grand jury subpoena relating to the $130 million it provided to the Trump Organization for the construction of the Windy City’s Trump International Hotel and Tower, which was completed in 2009. Vance and Fo...

Rep. Greene Thinks U.S. Territory Guam Gets Too Much ‘Foreign Aid’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former president Donald Trump

Screenshot from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Instagram (@realmarjoriegreene)

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) included the U.S. territory of Guam when listing foreign nations that she says are receiving American tax dollars.

Keep reading... Show less
