The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Manhattan DA Convenes Grand Jury To Consider Trump Criminal Indictment

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance arrives at federal court for a hearing related to Trump's financial records on Oct. 23, 2019,.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors have impaneled a grand jury to weigh evidence in their criminal probe into former President Donald Trump and his namesake business, according to a report Tuesday. The group of Manhattan residents will mull whether to criminally charge Trump and his business executives as part of District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s long-running investigation into alleged financial fraud at the Trump Organization, according to The Washington Post. It was unclear when officials first convened the panel in person. In April, Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Allen Wei...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump criminal charges

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Top Trump Fundraiser Blasts Greene Over Holocaust Rants

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Photo from Marjorie Taylor Greene's Facebook

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

He retweets Donald Trump, Jr. He just posted an article from the right wing National Review titled, "The GOP Future is Bright." And he raised over a million dollars for Donald Trump's re-election.

Keep reading... Show less
greene anti-semitism

Close
Copy link