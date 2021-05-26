Manhattan DA Convenes Grand Jury To Consider Trump Criminal Indictment
May 26 | 2021
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS
NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors have impaneled a grand jury to weigh evidence in their criminal probe into former President Donald Trump and his namesake business, according to a report Tuesday. The group of Manhattan residents will mull whether to criminally charge Trump and his business executives as part of District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s long-running investigation into alleged financial fraud at the Trump Organization, according to The Washington Post. It was unclear when officials first convened the panel in person. In April, Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Allen Wei...
From Your Site Articles
- Now Focus Of Criminal Probes, Trump's Money Man Said He ... ›
- Manhattan DA Subpoenas Lender For Trump's Chicago Skyscraper ... ›
- Attorney General: New York's Probe Of Trump Organization Is Now ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web