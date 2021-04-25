The National Memo Logo

Now Focus Of Criminal Probes, Trump's Money Man Said He Leaves 'Legal Side' To Others

Donald Trump and on Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower with Allen Weisselberg, center, their chief financial officer

Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/AFP/TNS

NEW YORK — Allen Weisselberg, the financial sentry at the Trump Organization now in the crosshairs of prosecutors diving into Donald Trump’s business dealings, frankly claims he steers clear of the “legal side” of the money flow. In previously unreported deposition documents obtained by the New York Daily News, Weisselberg, who has micromanaged the organization’s finances for decades, shrugged off interest in or knowledge of the legalities of Trump’s till. “That’s not my thing,” he declared. It’s very much the thing of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr., who recently used a grand jury su...

Why All Roads For Infrastructure Lead Through West Virginia

Rusted Bellaire Bridge in Benwood, West Virginia.

Photo by Thomas (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic)
Reprinted with permission from DC Report

Moderate Republicans have announced a counter-offer to the Biden administration's $2 trillion-plus infrastructure proposal.

Led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), the moderates put out a two-page glossy marketing blurb that significantly scales down Biden's package. It cuts critical infrastructure investment and has a price tag of $568 billion.

Keep reading... Show less
