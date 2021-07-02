‘A Scheme To Defraud’: Manhattan DA’s 15-Count Indictment Hits Trump Inc. And Weisselberg
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
On Thursday, Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, officially faced a grand jury indictment on criminal charges in connection with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr.'s financial investigation of former President Donald Trump's company. Weisselberg entered a "not guilty" plea to charges that include grand larceny, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records.
The Trump Organization itself was also indicted; under New York State law, companies as well as individuals can be indicted on criminal charges. Donald Trump, however, has not been indicted so far.
New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled an indictment charging the Trump Organization’s finance chief Allen Weiss… https://t.co/0Lp9pz91eU— Rebecca Ballhaus (@Rebecca Ballhaus)1625164936.0
The indictment in New York State v. the Trump Organization reads, "Beginning from at least 2005 to on or about June 30, 2021, the defendants and others devised and operated a scheme to defraud federal, New York State, and New York City tax authorities. The purpose of the scheme was to compensate Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives in a manner that was 'off the books': the beneficiaries of the scheme received substantial portions of their income through indirect and disguised means, with 'compensation that was unreported or misreported by the Trump Corporation or Trump Payroll Corp. 10 the tax authorities."
New York State Attorney General Letitia James has announced:
NEW: New York Attorney General Letitia James: "This investigation will continue, and we will follow the facts and t… https://t.co/X49GBn7JyO— ABC News (@ABC News)1625166130.0
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal attorney, told CNN:
CNN legal reporter Erica Orden explained:
Other major legal experts have been quick to respond to the charges that Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are facing. Here's what some of them they have been saying:
15 counts. Wow. https://t.co/CZ5AkoO53x— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss)1625164558.0
"If the allegations in the indictment are true, this was pants-on-fire tax evasion," said Daniel Hemel, a tax law p… https://t.co/2eyj9d0OUv— Jonathan Landay (@Jonathan Landay)1625173217.0
4. Charges are “much broader than we were led to believe” by Trump's lawyers over past few days. Appears to be a “… https://t.co/WWkyaUHCSV— Ryan Goodman (@Ryan Goodman)1625167860.0
Presuming these allegations are true, Weisselberg seems really screwed. He lived in an apartment paid for by the Tr… https://t.co/ja5zVfV8Iv— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@Aaron Reichlin-Melnick)1625165569.0
Wow. If these allegations are true, it is not a close case. They've got the goods on Weisselberg, & it would be sur… https://t.co/AnKzfFTtDC— Daniel Hemel (@Daniel Hemel)1625166345.0
Breaking: the Trump Org indictment alleges a federal tax scheme, not just a NY state one. See paragraph 4.— Andrew Weissmann (@Andrew Weissmann)1625165611.0
The “lock her up” people are worried about holding former officials accountable https://t.co/3dqCh3Mkvs— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1625166062.0
Shocker: Trump says liberal Democrats are out to get him— Joyce Alene (@Joyce Alene)1625167140.0
