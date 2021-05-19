Attorney General: New York's Probe Of Trump Organization Is Now Criminal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York state attorney general's office said on Tuesday it has told the Trump Organization its investigation of the company run by former President Donald Trump is now a criminal probe, not purely civil. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, has been investigating Trump’s pre-presidency business dealings for more than two years. "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature," spokesman Fabien Levy said in a statement. "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in ...
From Your Site Articles
- Trump's Shady Accountants Facing Supreme Court Test Over His ... ›
- Palm Beach Officials Reportedly Planning For Possible Trump ... ›
- Ex-Wife Of Trump Organization Executive Is Talking To Prosecutors ... ›
- Now Focus Of Criminal Probes, Trump's Money Man Said He ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web
- Matt Gaetz hires Marc Mukasey, lawyer for Trump Organization ›
- Trump Organization hires criminal defense attorney - CBS News ›
- Bannon described Trump Organization as 'criminal enterprise ... ›
- Trump Organization Hires Criminal Defense Lawyer - WSJ ›
- Why The Trump Organization Now Risks Being Charged As A ... ›