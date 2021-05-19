The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Attorney General: New York's Probe Of Trump Organization Is Now Criminal

Donald J. Trump

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York state attorney general's office said on Tuesday it has told the Trump Organization its investigation of the company run by former President Donald Trump is now a criminal probe, not purely civil. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, has been investigating Trump’s pre-presidency business dealings for more than two years. "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature," spokesman Fabien Levy said in a statement. "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in ...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump organization probe

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

How Barr Misused His Power To ‘Unmask’ Nunes Parody On Twitter

Former Attorney General William Barr

Photo by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (Public domain)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Former Attorney General Bill Barr, in a possibly illegal move, used the full weight and power of the federal government to try to determine the identity of the person behind a Twitter account parodying a top Trump-supporting congressman, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

Keep reading... Show less
nunes twitter parody

Close
Copy link