House Democrat Introduces Censure Resolution Against Margie Greene (VIDEO)

@wallein
Becca Balint

Rep. Becca Balint

In July, Rep. Becca Balint of Vermont introduced a resolution to censure Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying, “Censuring Rep. Taylor Greene is about the health of our democracy and faith in government. Her antisemitic, racist, transphobic rhetoric has no place in the House of Representatives. I ran for Congress after watching on January 6th that anti-democratic messages and fear mongering have real consequences for our democracy.” The Democrat didn’t force a vote on it at the time, saying she was hoping to lessen escalating partisanship between two parties who need to come together to pass important legislation.

On Thursday, Greene decided to forge ahead with her Islamophobic resolution to force a vote of censure on Palestinian American Rep. Rashida Tlaib for “antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex.” Tlaib spoke at a peaceful demonstration at the Capitol organized by the progressive Jewish Voices for Peace, who were calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Greene’s offensive piece of political theater attempts to equate peaceful protesters who did not illegally attempt to disrupt the democratic process of our elections with the criminals involved in the JanUARY 6. insurrection.

Balint decided to show her House colleagues what a serious resolution to censure a representative actually looks like. She read her eight-page resolution aloud on the House floor, detailing the relentless barrage of incendiary statements made by Greene during her relatively short tenure in office. Balint’s words were fiery and powerful, yet simple in their factually driven gravity.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

becca balint

