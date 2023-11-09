GOP House Members Shun That 'Embarrassing' Margie Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is reportedly running out of goodwill among her House Republican colleagues, even among fellow members of her party's far-right faction.
A Daily Beast report quoted numerous Republican members of Congress on the growing distance between the MAGA firebrand Congresswoman and the rest of her caucus. Greene's rift with her colleagues has widened considerably following the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). McCarthy depended on his close relationship with the Georgia Republican throughout his short tenure to keep the caucus united between more establishment conservatives and MAGA Republicans like Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL).
However, even those far-right Republicans have rejected Greene, kicking her out of the House Freedom Caucus in June due to her attacks on Rep. Boebert and support of McCarthy's deal to raise the debt ceiling. Greene continued to lash out at her fellow Republicans following the vote on her measure to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — the House's lone Palestinian-American member — for comments supporting Palestinians.
"You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib," Greene tweeted in response to a post from Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) explaining his vote against the resolution. "You hate Trump, certified Biden’s election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted."
"Tell her to focus on chasing so-called Jewish space lasers if she wishes to spend her time on such matters," Rep. Roy said in response.
Another unnamed Republican lawmaker told the Beast he had personally "cut ties completely" with Greene, accusing her of "continually seeking attention" and "building herself up while tearing others down."
"There is no one I have heard from, dozens of members, who are happy with her, that trust her [or] confide in her," the lawmaker told the Beast.
Another unnamed Republican agreed with their colleague, saying Greene was "creating her own enemies through unprovoked, unwarned, and unsubstantiated attacks."
"[Greene is] embarrassing herself through launching attacks she later has to retract due to their inaccuracies," the lawmaker said.
When the Beast asked Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) if he thought the Congresswoman was losing friends, he answered yes.
"Yeah. Is she concerned about that? I don’t think so," Donalds said.
