The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

'Groping Vaping Boebert': Margie's Big Social Media Meltdown

@wallein
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

On October 26, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a resolution to have Congress censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, falsely claiming Tlaib’s pro-Palestinian statements at a peace protest amounted to “leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex.” On Wednesday, 23 House Republicans joined Democrats to block Greene’s resolution, 222 to 186.

Unhappy with this outcome, Greene attacked these and other Republicans on X (formerly Twitter). First, she posted a list of the 23 Republicans who voted to block her resolution, writing, “List of feckless Republicans that voted WITH Democrats to table my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib. This is why Republicans NEVER do anything to stop the communists [sic] Democrats or ever hold anyone accountable!! PATHETIC.” The extra exclamation point is for extra exclamation!!

“Conservatives on this list hide behind excuses with their white wigs on and quote the constitution,” she said, adding, “They are clutching their pearls because I called Oct 18th an insurrection.” The latter comment was aimed at Republican Chip Roy, who said he voted against the resolution because of how Greene described Tlaib’s actions.

Greene lit into Roy, writing, “Oh shut up Colonel Sander, you're not even from Texas, more like the DMV.” Greene, who was recently kicked out of the Freedom Caucus, added, “You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib. You hate Trump, certified Biden's election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted.”

On Thursday, Roy told The Hill, “Tell her to go chase so-called Jewish space lasers if she wants to spend time on that sort of thing.” Teehee!

Laura Loomer, who is sort of just another version of Greene, stepped into the fray, calling both Greene and Roy “showboaters.” Loomer added, “Both of you are useless. No need to fight amongst yourselves to get [t]he trophy prize of ‘biggest gaslighter sell out’ in Congress. You both have sold the American people out. Same with Hoebert.”

During the writing of this story, Greene posted a screenshot of a Google search for the definition of “feckless.” She followed that up by posting another shot of her “Liberty Score” showing she has an “A” rating for being conservative. One good thing about the GOP fighting within itself is that Americans get to really see what craven and vapid politicians they are.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

From Your Site Articles
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

GOP Hack Hannity Stages A Live Pep Rally For House Republicans

GOP Hack Hannity Stages A Live Pep Rally For House Republicans
Sean Hannity
Photo by MediaMatters

Fox News star and sometime GOP operative Sean Hannity hosted a unity pep rally for House Republicans on Wednesday night, interviewing new Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and members of his leadership team before a cheering crowd of caucus members live from Capitol Hill.

Keep reading...Show less
Sean Hannity

Speaker Johnson's Strange Manipulation Of His Shadowy 'Black Son'

Mike Johnson

Speaker Mike Johnson

“Some of my best friends are Black” is a phrase that has become cliché, and deservedly so, since it is essentially a dodge. Folks uttering those words are looking for a free pass, credit for knowing what it means to be Black in America without doing the work.

Keep reading...Show less
mike johnson
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}