GOP Rep. Roy Admits That Congressional Republicans Are Failing (VIDEO)

@LauraClawson
Chip Roy

Rep. Chip Roy

Rep. Chip Roy is a far-right Texas Republican. How far right? In January, he traded his speaker vote to Kevin McCarthy for a promise that an anti-immigrant bill would be fast-tracked for a vote, but Roy’s bill was too extreme for some House Republicans. But if you don’t get into the specifics of what he wishes House Republicans had done over the past 11 months, his assessment of their record seems exactly right—and it could double as an ad for House Democrats.

“One thing. I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing,” Roy yelled on the House floor on Wednesday. “One. That I can go campaign on and say we did. One! Anybody sitting in the complex, if you want to come down to the floor and come explain to me one material, meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done besides ‘Well, I guess it’s not as bad as the Democrats.’”

Roy wishes House Republicans were doing terrible, terrible things, and this time he’s specifically angry that they’re not moving more directly to shut down the government. But he’s absolutely right about their overall failure to do “one material, meaningful, significant thing.” And long may it continue.

Republicans are challenging labor leaders to fights and allegedly physically assaulting one another. Donald Trump says he will abolish reproductive rights entirely and is openly calling for the extermination of his detractors, referring to them as “vermin” on Veterans Day. The Republican Party has emerged from its corruption cocoon as a full-blown fascist movement.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

Chip Roy

