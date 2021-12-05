Greene Wonders Why Cancer Never Caused Schools Or Companies To Shut Down
Oh, what fresh hell is this? The last I checked, this aimless tangle of glitching neurons held a seat in the U.S. Congress. If we can’t actually administer IQ tests as a prerequisite for serving in the House of Representatives, can we at least biopsy their brains to check for nougat? Seems like the least we can do to protect the public against whatever this is.
Apparently, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) missed a few days of school—including the day all Peach State schools are required to set aside once a year to teach something other than creation science. Marge Simp thinks cancer is somehow analogous to COVID-19, a communicable disease that continues to spread, evolve, and kill innocent people across the globe.
Check out this latest bit of research from the M.T. Greene BatshitWerks factory:
1. Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer.\n\nThe country has never once shut down.\n\nNot a single school has closed.\n\nAnd every year, over 600,000 people, of all ages and all races will continue to die from cancer.— Marjorie Taylor Greene \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1638628069
And here’s a screen shot, in case someone in her inner circle who prefers the reduced-lead paint chips has a free 48 hours or so to explain this to her and convince her to take the tweet down.
It’s a tragedy that so many people still die of cancer each year. But what we haven’t done in the face of this ongoing crisis is demonize effective treatments, politicize basic precautionary measures, or relentlessly attack one of the world’s foremost experts on the problem.
Of course, there’s a fairly significant difference between cancer and COVID-19. Let me see if I can puzzle this one out. Hmm. No luck. Guess I’m just too obtuse.
Anyone?
Wait, cancer\u2019s not contagious. Who would have thunk it?\n\nNarrator: Everyone. Everyone knows that.— Ron Swanson\u2019s Mustache (@Ron Swanson\u2019s Mustache) 1638628373
Everyone who reads this thread will either get a little bit dumber or risk optic injury from too forceful an eyeroll.— Duty To Warn \ud83d\udd09 (@Duty To Warn \ud83d\udd09) 1638635098
Wow. You must have failed kindergarten. What part of INFECTIOUS DISEASE you don\u2019t understand? Enjoy your short term in Congress. You\u2019re not even fit to be a cashier at the dollar store.— Defund the GOP (@Defund the GOP) 1638629320
