Greene Wonders Why Cancer Never Caused Schools Or Companies To Shut Down

@AJPennyfarthing

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Photo from Marjorie Taylor Greene's Facebook

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Oh, what fresh hell is this? The last I checked, this aimless tangle of glitching neurons held a seat in the U.S. Congress. If we can’t actually administer IQ tests as a prerequisite for serving in the House of Representatives, can we at least biopsy their brains to check for nougat? Seems like the least we can do to protect the public against whatever this is.

Apparently, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) missed a few days of school—including the day all Peach State schools are required to set aside once a year to teach something other than creation science. Marge Simp thinks cancer is somehow analogous to COVID-19, a communicable disease that continues to spread, evolve, and kill innocent people across the globe.

Check out this latest bit of research from the M.T. Greene BatshitWerks factory:


And here’s a screen shot, in case someone in her inner circle who prefers the reduced-lead paint chips has a free 48 hours or so to explain this to her and convince her to take the tweet down.

ScreenShot2021-12-04at9.21.56AM.png

It’s a tragedy that so many people still die of cancer each year. But what we haven’t done in the face of this ongoing crisis is demonize effective treatments, politicize basic precautionary measures, or relentlessly attack one of the world’s foremost experts on the problem.

Of course, there’s a fairly significant difference between cancer and COVID-19. Let me see if I can puzzle this one out. Hmm. No luck. Guess I’m just too obtuse.

Anyone?




