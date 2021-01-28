The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

marjorie taylor greene

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

If It's Show Trial Or No Trial, The Right Choice Isn't In Doubt

Pro-Trump mob surrounding Capitol

The only thing worse than staging a Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump—giving the big bully a national stage to whine about being persecuted and put on a pro-wrestling extravaganza—would be not staging a trial, and letting the would-be American dictator get away clean.

That's Congress's dilemma. Show trial or no trial.

Keep reading... Show less
impeachment trial