EndorseThis: Lincoln Project 'Story Hour' Episode Two: The Immigrants

<p>Media Matters has <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/qanon-conspiracy-theory/here-are-qanon-supporters-running-congress-2020" target="_blank">documented</a> at least 64 current or former 2020 congressional candidates who have embraced the conspiracy theory, including Perkins.</p><p>Perkins has been an avowed <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=from%3A%40PerkinsForUSSen%20qanon&src=typed_query&f=live" target="_blank">QAnon supporter for years</a>. Following her Senate primary win, <a href="https://www.opb.org/news/article/jo-rae-perkins-qanon-oregon-republican-senate-nominee/" target="_blank">Perkins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=from%3A%40PerkinsForUSSen%20wwg1wga&src=typed_query&f=live" target="_blank">repeatedly</a> <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/republicans-wrestle-conspiracy-theory-advocate-winning-senate-primary/story?id=70829450" target="_blank">reaffirmed</a> her support for QAnon. </p><p><em>The Oregonian</em> <a href="https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2020/05/republican-backers-largely-stand-with-senate-nominee-jo-rae-perkins-despite-qanon-controversy.html" target="_blank">reported</a> on May 27 that Perkins' pro-QAnon views haven't cost her any endorsements and that her campaign manager "said the Oregon Republican Party was 'on-board.'" The Oregon GOP <a href="https://www.oregon.gop/elections-2020" target="_blank">currently lists</a> her as the Republican candidate for Senate on its website. </p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div><p>Perkins has also received help from a prominent Republican consulting firm. She has paid Axiom Strategies a total of $2,000 in consulting fees since February, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. </p><p>There have <a href="https://www.fec.gov/data/disbursements/?data_type=processed&committee_id=C00582635&recipient_name=Axiom+Strategies&two_year_transaction_period=2020" target="_blank">been</a> <a href="https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/forms/C00582635/1421651/sb/ALL" target="_blank">four</a> payments of $500 each from Perkins' campaign to Axiom before the primary election on May 19. (There was also a listed <a href="https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/forms/C00582635/1421651/sb/ALL" target="_blank">disbursement</a> of $500 to Axiom on May 18 for "Facebook Ads (refunded)"; Axiom <a href="https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/forms/C00582635/1421651/sa/ALL" target="_blank">sent</a> $500 to Perkins on May 26 for "Refund of Advertising Fees.)* </p><p>Media Matters contacted Axiom Strategies for comment about its work with Perkins but did not receive a response as of publication. </p><p>Axiom is a Republican firm that offers services in areas such as political consulting, public affairs, and media buying. The company <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/company/axiom-strategies/about/" target="_blank">states</a> that it "has now helped to elect 10 U.S. Senators, 74 U.S. Representatives, 7 Governors, and over 700 state and local legislators. Axiom Strategies is widely recognized as the nation's largest Republican political consulting firm." </p><p><a href="http://politics.uchicago.edu/fellows-program/fellow/jeff-roe" target="_blank">Jeff Roe</a>, who ran Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-TX) unsuccessful 2016 Republican presidential bid, is Axiom's founder and leader. Matthew Whitaker, a <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/laura-ingraham/fox-former-acting-attorney-general-matthew-whitaker-says-abuse-power-not-crime" target="_blank">right-wing</a> <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/trumprussia/seven-times-trumps-new-acting-attorney-general-defended-him-special-counsel" target="_blank">commentator</a> and former acting attorney general of the United, is a <a href="https://themissouritimes.com/matthew-whitaker-former-us-attorney-general-joins-kansas-city-law-public-affairs-firms/" target="_blank">managing director</a> at Clout Public Affairs, which is a division of Axiom.</p><p>Other <a href="https://www.fec.gov/data/disbursements/?data_type=processed&recipient_name=Axiom+Strategies&two_year_transaction_period=2020&min_date=01%2F01%2F2020&max_date=12%2F31%2F2020" target="_blank">Axiom clients</a> this year have included the <a href="https://www.fec.gov/data/disbursements/?data_type=processed&committee_id=C00140590&recipient_name=Axiom+Strategies&two_year_transaction_period=2020&min_date=01%2F01%2F2020&max_date=12%2F31%2F2020" target="_blank">California Republican Party</a>, Sen. <a href="https://www.fec.gov/data/disbursements/?data_type=processed&committee_id=C00666040&recipient_name=Axiom+Strategies&two_year_transaction_period=2020&min_date=01%2F01%2F2020&max_date=12%2F31%2F2020" target="_blank">Martha McSally's (R-AZ) reelection campaign</a>, and <a href="https://www.fec.gov/data/disbursements/?data_type=processed&committee_id=C00701672&recipient_name=Axiom+Strategies&two_year_transaction_period=2020&min_date=01%2F01%2F2020&max_date=12%2F31%2F2020" target="_blank">Tommy Tuberville's Alabama Senate campaign</a>. The firm also does work for <a href="https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/lookup2.php?strID=C00536540&cycle=2016" target="_blank">Cruz's</a> <a href="https://www.fec.gov/data/disbursements/?data_type=processed&committee_id=C00536540&recipient_name=Axiom+Strategies&two_year_transaction_period=2020&min_date=01%2F01%2F2020&max_date=12%2F31%2F2020" target="_blank">political action committee</a> and his <a href="https://www.fec.gov/data/disbursements/?data_type=processed&committee_id=C00492785&recipient_name=Axiom+Strategies&two_year_transaction_period=2020&min_date=01%2F01%2F2020&max_date=12%2F31%2F2020" target="_blank">Senate campaign committee</a> (the Texas senator is not running for reelection this year). </p><p><em>*This sentence was updated with additional information about the advertising fees refund.</em></p>
