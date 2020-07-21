Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Lincoln Project 'Story Hour' Episode Two: The Immigrants

@nationalmemo

Actor Robert Dobson reading "Too Much and Never Enough"

Today we return to the Lincoln Project's "Story Hour" for Episode Two – which features a fresh excerpt from Mary Trump's Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man on the theme of immigration.

Reading the tale of Trump's own immigrant forebears is actor Robert Dobson. He is not amused by the contrast between that family history and the bigoted nativist policies enacted by this administration.

But you will certainly be amused by Mary's skillful trolling of her awful uncle.

Just click (and share).


Top Republican Consulting Firm Aiding QAnon Senate Candidate In Oregon

Jo Rae Perkins, Oregon GOP Senate nominee and QAnon disciple

Video screenshot from kevstir / Youtube

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

Oregon Republican Senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins has been running a campaign promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory. She's been helped by Axiom Strategies, a leading GOP political and media consulting firm that's headed by former Ted Cruz 2016 campaign manager Jeff Roe and employs former Trump acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.

QAnon is a violence-linked conspiracy theory based on cryptic posts to online message boards from an anonymous user known as "Q" that have spread rampantly on social media and among fringe right-wing media. QAnon conspiracy theorists essentially believe that President Donald Trump is secretly working to take down the purported "deep state," a supposed cabal of high-ranking officials who they claim are operating pedophile rings.

Keep reading... Show less
