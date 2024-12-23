CBS: Ethics Report On Gaetz Cites Evidence Of Statutory Rape And Other Crimes
A House Ethics Committee report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) reportedly obtained by CBS News alleges numerous illegal activities by the Florida Republican.
The document, set for release on Monday, states — according to CBS — that there is "substantial evidence" that Gaetz violated House Rules and other conduct standards, including prohibitions on prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, improper gifts and obstruction of Congress.
The report allegedly cites witness testimony, text messages, and Venmo receipts to support claims that Gaetz repeatedly broke the law while serving as a congressman. Among the most serious allegations is that Gaetz paid multiple women for sex — including a 17-year-old girl.
The committee refers to the minor as "Victim A," detailing her direct testimony. According to the report, "Victim A recalled receiving $400 in cash from Representative Gaetz that evening, which she understood to be payment for sex." It adds that she did not inform Gaetz of her age, nor did he inquire.
Gaetz recently denied ever having sexual contact with a minor, though he acknowledged sending funds to women he dated or who requested money. He admitted to past behavior that was "embarrassing, though not criminal," including partying and womanizing, but insists he now lives differently.
The report's release comes after Gaetz's brief consideration as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for U.S. Attorney General, a candidacy he withdrew due to lack of support for confirmation.
