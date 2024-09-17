Melania Absent As Trump And Far-Right Agitator Laura Loomer 'Cozy Up'
Miami New Times reporter Naomi Feinstein mapped out the last known whereabouts of Melania Trump after photos and videos surfaced of Donald Trump embracing far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer — with the former first lady nowhere to be found.
In an article entitled, “Laura Loomer and Trump Sitting in a Tree, K I S S I N G,” Feinstein noted “the former first lady has been largely absent” as her husband hits the campaign trail for the third time as the Republican candidate for president.
“When Trump and his entourage arrived in Philadelphia for the presidential debate, Melania was nowhere to be seen,” Feinstein reported, noting Loomer, “Florida's own far-right provocateur and one-time Republican congressional candidate,” was by the former president’s side instead.
“[Loomer] was later seen backstage at the September 10 debate, in the spin room with Trump immediately after, and then by his side in New York City and Pennsylvania for September 11 remembrance ceremonies,” Feinstein added.
The Miami-based reporter, quoting Internet personality Mike Sington, noted Trump has been seen “hanging out with” Loomer. The "Internet personality" also included a video “with their hands all over each other at Mar-a-Lago.”
"Loomer has been traveling with Trump all week for reasons that remain unclear,” journalist Aaron Rupar wrote in a separate tweet.
Feinstein and other journalists are hardly the only members of the media taking note of the connection between Trump and Loomer. The Drudge Report on Friday featured a photo of the pair with the headline “ Loomer MAGA Love.”
“Has [Trump] found his soulmate?” The Drudge Report asked.
Still, it’s not a match made in heaven for everyone in Trump’s corner. Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday called out Loomer over an “extremely racist” tweet that claimed if Vice President Kamala Harris wins in 2024, “the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center.”
“This does not represent President Trump,” Greene wrote on X.
But that misrepresentation doesn’t appear to bother Trump, who on Friday defended his connection to Loomer, calling her “a supporter of mine.”
“I don’t control Laura,” Trump said at a news conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. “Laura has to say what she wants. She’s a free spirit.”
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.