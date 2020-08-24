Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Report: Former Adviser Taped Melania Trump Disparaging Ivanka

First Lady Melania Trump

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Melania Trump made disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump's other adult children, a former friend and senior advisor to the First Lady says.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who produced the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, says she taped Mrs. Trump making the remarks, and is including them in a new book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady, to be released September 1. Journalist Yashar Ali, who writes for HuffPost and New York magazine, was the first to report the news.

Ali reports that "two sources familiar with the contents of her book confirmed that she reveals the details in her book, including harsh comments about Ivanka Trump."

"Wolkoff was friends with the First Lady for over a decade before Trump ran for president and was the director of special events at Vogue," Ali adds.

"How did Melania react to the Access Hollywood tape and her husband's affair with Stormy Daniels?" a description of the book asks. "Does she get along well with Ivanka? Why did she wear that jacket with 'I really don't care, do u?' printed on the back? Is Melania happy being First Lady? And what really happened with the inauguration's funding of $107 million? Wolkoff has some ideas…"

#EndorseThis: Lincoln Project Calls Out 'Evil' -- And Its Name Is Jared

@nationalmemo

Trump adviser Jared Kushner

Have you ever noticed something disturbing about Jared Kushner that you can't quite name?

Not long ago, America learned that the president's son-in-law, charged with overseeing the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, had treated it as a political issue. Back in March Kushner and his "White House task force" decided that since the virus was then mostly killing people in blue states, there was no need to ramp up testing. In short, if they're not our supporters, let them die.

The Lincoln Project has now named that troubling sense of something very wrong with Jared – something much worse than the incompetence, arrogance, or stupidity so often attributed to Ivanka's husband.

They call it "Evil."


