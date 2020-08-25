Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

White House Pledge: This Time, Melania's Speech Won't Be Plagiarized

Melania and Donald Trump

A spokesperson for Melania Trump assured Americans on Tuesday that the first lady's address at the Republican National Convention will not be plagiarized.

Four years ago, Trump plagiarized chunks of Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention address, as a side-by-side comparison of the two speeches shows.

This year, said Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary who now serves as a spokesperson for the office of the first lady, Trump's speech will not be stolen from her predecessor.

From an Aug. 25 appearance by Grisham on MSNBC:

MSNBC HOST HALLIE JACKSON: In 2016, of course, her convention speech was criticized for plagiarism of Michelle Obama. What is your team doing differently this time around to make sure that doesn't happen again in the writing process?
STEPHANIE GRISHAM: Well, I think that it's been very, very clear that over the last three-and-a-half years Mrs. Trump has done nothing but learn and grow in this role and she's been doing a fantastic job at that.
We've been working really hard the last three weeks, I can tell you that every word in this speech is from her. It is very authentic and it's going to come from the heart. So we're really excited for people to hear from her.
It will be one of her longer speeches that she has given and I think the American people will be really excited to hear some of the things that she's going to say.
In New Ad, Michael Cohen Warns Against Believing Anything Trump Says

"You don't have to like me but please, listen to me."

Nobody knows Donald Trump and the inner machinations of his criminal organization like Michael Cohen, the convicted felon and former attorney who served as Trump's "fixer" for more than a decade. Now the repentant Cohen, released from prison and about to publish a scathing memoir that Trump attempted to suppress, appears in a new political ad timed for the Republican National Convention.

Cohen forthrightly admits his own role in the deception and deviance that helped Trump win in 2016 -- and he warns against being the gullible fools that his old boss laughingly assumes we all are.

Not funny, but vital. Share it.


