Melting Down Online, Trump Declares He's 'Innocent As A Person Can Be'

Former President Donald Trump is still upset about the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) search of his Mar-a-Lago property.

On Thursday, August 25, the former president took to his social network, Truth Social, to express his disdain. Although there have been a number of incriminating reports, Trump is maintaining his innocence and pushing back against the claims of wrongdoing.

He also took aim at the media for circulating reports about the search.

"Even though I am as innocent as a person can be, and despite MY campaign being spied on by the Radical Left, the FISA COURT being lied to and defrauded, all of the many Hoaxes and Scams that were illegally placed on me by very sick & demented people," Trump began.

"He added, "And without even mentioning the many crimes of Joe and Hunter Biden, all revealed in great detail in the Laptop From Hell, it looks more and more like the Fake News Media is pushing hard for the Sleaze to do something that should not be done!"

Trump went on to take aim at President Joe Biden who insisted that he was not given notice about the FBI's search.

"Joe Biden said he knew nothing about the Break-In of Mar-a-Lago or, the greatest political attack in the history of the U.S. Does anybody really believe this???" the twice-impeached former president wrote in a follow-up post.


The former president also attacked what he described as "radical left" Democratic prosecutors who he believes are pushing an investigation into him for political gain.

"The Radical Left Democrat prosecutors are illegally trying to circumvent, for purely political gain, the Presidential Record’s Act, under which I have done absolutely nothing wrong," Trump wrote after this. "It can not be circumvented, for me or any other President. They illegally Raided my home, and took things that should not have been taken. They even broke into my safe, an unthinkable act!"

"The Justice Department and FBI are “leaking” at levels never seen before," he argued, "and I did nothing wrong!!!"

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

White House Mocks Margie Greene's Hypocrisy Over Student Loan Relief

In an extremely unusual move for the Biden Administration, the White House responded to an attack on the President’s student loan forgiveness plan by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene by announcing that the far right wing Georgia GOP Congresswoman had over $180,000 in PPP loans forgiven.

Highlighting the hypocrisy of Greene and other Republicans claiming it’s unfair to have loans forgiven at taxpayer expense, the White House also posted to Twitter that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), and other Republicans attacking the administration for its student loan forgiveness program, had massive PPP loans forgiven.

Trump's Agent John Solomon Is Lying About Mar-A-Lago Documents

John Solomon, former President Donald Trump’s official representative to the National Archives and Records Administration, released a letter that reveals in plain detail that Trump and his legal team did not cooperate with the National Archives, and that the August 8 Mar-a-Lago search occurred only after they repeatedly sought to delay the FBI’s involvement. Despite these facts, Solomon has made numerous appearances in the right-wing media, including on Fox News, to spread misinformation and spin about the letter.

Dated May 10, the letter from acting National Archivist Debra Wall to Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran details the back-and-forth between Trump’s lawyers and the National Archives in retrieving over 700 pages of classified material from Mar-a-Lago. It clearly lays out how Trump did not fully cooperate with the National Archives and the Department of Justice, outlining the five-month process to retrieve the documents.

Keep reading... Show less
