White House Targets Federal Reserve's Cook With Authoritarian 'Investigation'
Trump has rapidly turned the U.S. government into an authoritarian cesspool. His latest plunge into the muck is the effort to force Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook to resign over allegations of mortgage fraud.
The basic story is that Cook allegedly took out mortgages on two homes, declaring both as a primary residence, in order to secure a lower interest rate. I have no knowledge of the accuracy of the allegation, but as a practical matter, this is a relatively minor offense. Trump probably steals 100 times this much every morning before he brushes his teeth.
The more important issue is how this alleged infraction was uncovered and how we came to know about it. The alleged infraction was announced by William Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Financing Authority (FHFA), the agency that oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Pulte had previously alleged mortgage abuses by California Sen. Adam Schiff, who led the Democrats’ first impeachment drive in the Senate, and New York State attorney general, Letitia James, who successfully prosecuted Trump for fraud. This set of circumstances leaves two possibilities.
One is that in the normal course of reviewing mortgages applications, FHFA staff uncovered issues with the applications of these prominent figures who have been targeted by Donald Trump. Alternatively, we can believe that Director Pulte instructed his staff to comb through the mortgage applications of people on Trump’s enemies list, and they came up with the evidence Pulte is now touting. Take the explanation of your choice.
The other part of the story is probably worse. If someone at the FHFA had actually stumbled on something improper in a prominent figure’s mortgage, in a serious administration, they would be instructed to turn the evidence over to the Justice Department for them to determine if any legal action was warranted. There would be no public statements from the FHFA. And, since it is Justice Department policy not to comment on a pending investigation, there would be no Justice Department statement, unless they determined that an indictment was warranted.
However, Pulte’s decision to make the allegations public, and to then call on Cook to resign, removes any doubt that his investigation is politically motivated. He clearly sees his position as a platform from which to target Trump’s political enemies.
Ironically, this clown show stuff is likely to backfire from the standpoint of accomplishing Trump’s ultimate goal, which is to get lower interest rates. Trump may ultimately get the majority he needs on the Fed to support lower rates, but long-term rates are likely to stay high or rise more since investors are going to be less likely to want to put their money in a “shithole” country.
If the agencies of government are targeted on harassing Trump’s political enemies, rather than actually doing their work, it undermines the smooth functioning of the economy. And no one wants to put a large amount of money in a country where a demented 79-year-old can put you on his enemies list for virtually any reason whatsoever.
Trump obviously cares little about the future of the country; he just wants to pursue his petty grievances. But this episode in particular is likely to prove very costly to the economy and the standing of the U.S. in the world.
Reprinted with permission from Substack.