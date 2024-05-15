The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

MAGA And Fox Aiming To End Democracy If They Lose In November

MAGA And Fox Aiming To End Democracy If They Lose In November
FBI Arrests Three Active Duty Marines On Capitol Riot Charges
MAGA rioters at U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021

With the presidential election less than half a year away, evidence is everywhere that the right is planning to end the American experiment in representative government if it fails to legitimately return Donald Trump to the White House.

Keep reading...Show less
far right

Polls: The More Voters Know, The More They Like Biden

@kerryeleveld
Joe Biden

President Joe Biden

New York Times political analyst Nate Cohn made an astute observation about a new Times/Siena poll, which showed President Joe Biden trailing Donald Trump in most battleground states.

Keep reading...Show less
Joe Biden
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}