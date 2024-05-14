The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

RFK Jr. Sued Daily Kos -- And It's Not Going Well For Him

@kos
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Back in 2021, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sued Daily Kos to unmask the identity of a community member who posted a critical story about his dalliance with neo-Nazis at a Berlin rally. I updated the story here, here, here, here, and here.

Keep reading...Show less
rfk jr.

Trump's Anemic Field Organization Is Frightening Top Republicans

@kerryeleveld
Trump's Anemic Field Organization Is Frightening Top Republicans

Chris LaCivita

Photo by Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Donald Trump's presidential campaign is trying to sell donors on the idea that less is more when it comes to his flagging ground game in critical battleground states.

Keep reading...Show less
Donald Trump
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}