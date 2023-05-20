The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
'Put Up Or Shut Up': Cyber Expert Asks Court To Enforce Lindell's $5 Million Forfeit

@MJBoddie
Mike Lindell

Mike Lindell

MyPillow Chief Executive Officer and prominent election denier Mike Lindell was ordered in April to pay $5 million to the cyber security expert who debunked his 2020 election fraud claims — but the CEO has yet to make the payment, CNN reports.

The conspiracy theorist previously "vowed to award a multimillion-dollar prize to any cyber security expert who could disprove his claims," and when software developer Robert Zeidman did just that, an arbitration panel awarded him a whopping $5 million.

Zeidman is asking a federal court to "force" the CEO to pay him, according to CNN.

Now, Lindell is calling it all "a complete sham."

The right-winger told CNN Friday, “The bottom line is this thing is wrong, and I'm not stopping until we prove him wrong."

However, earlier this month, the CEO said during a Right Side Broadcasting (RSB) Network interview he spent over $40 million "trying to overturn the election," and as a result, is now asking the pubic to buy stock in his business, Lindell TV.

CNN reports:

The pricey battle began in 2021 when Lindell convened what he called a 'cyber symposium' to showcase data he claimed to have related to the 2020 election. The MyPillow CEO invited cybersecurity experts to participate in the 'Prove Mike Wrong Challenge.' If the experts could prove Lindell's data wasn’t related to the 2020 election, they could win a multimillion-dollar payout.

Regarding the CEO's repeated false election claims, Zeidman said last month, "The data was just so obviously bogus. It surprised me."

Also last month, Glasser told CNN the court's order Brian Glasser confirms "another important moment in the ongoing proof that the 2020 election was legal and valid, and the role of cybersecurity in ensuring that integrity."

On Friday, Glasser told the publication, "It's kind of put up or shut up time for Mr. Lindell," adding,"If Lindell is not a complete fraudster, he should have the ability to pay."

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Mike Lindell

