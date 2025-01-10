Mrs. Pence Redeems 'Karen' As She Snubs Trump At Carter Funeral
One awkward interaction between President-elect Donald Trump and former Second Lady Karen Pence at the state funeral of President Jimmy Carter is going viral.
The Indianapolis Star reported Thursday that while Trump and his wife, Melania were walking past Vice Presidents Al Gore, Mike Pence and his wife, the spouse of Trump's former vice president — who declined to endorse him in 2024 — stayed seated and didn't even acknowledge the Trumps. Karen Pence snubbed the incoming First Family despite both Gore and her husband rising from their seats to shake his hand.
Former Republican Ron Filipkowski — who is now the editor-in-chief of liberal news site MeidasTouch — posted video of the snub to Bluesky, writing: "Karen Pence wants nothing to do with Donald or Melania Trump."
"Karen Pence has more of a spine than her entire party," retired attorney Michael B. Lehroff wrote in response to the video.
The former second lady's coldness to the incoming president could be due to Trump egging on the mob of his supporters that laid siege to the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, erected a gallows outside and roamed the halls chanting "hang Mike Pence!" Pence was escorted out of the Senate chamber by Secret Service as the mob broke past police barricades after refusing to stop the certification of Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden. Rather than call off the mob, Trump instead tweeted that his vice president "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."
Olivia Troye — a former national security aide for Vice President Pence — praised her former boss' wife on Bluesky, writing: "Karen Pence is all of us right now having to stomach Trump sitting that close to them. Her face when he walked in said it all." Rolling Stone reporter Asawin Suebsaeng was also shocked at the interaction, especially when contrasting it with how Trump was received by other dignitaries, like former President Barack Obama.
"Am I getting this right? Is the only one being openly rude to Trump at this funeral… Karen Pence?" Suebsaeng skeeted.
"At least one of the Pences has some cojones," writer Rebecca Bodenheimer commented.
Karen Pence wasn't the only celebrity present at the funeral to decline a handshake from the president-elect. Former Republican President George W. Bush also refused to shake Trump's hand, despite warmly welcoming former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton to the ceremony.
Watch the video of Karen Pence's snub below, or by clicking this link.
