The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019

The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Conservative Judge Who Advised Pence Warns Him On Subpoena Battle

@MJBoddie
Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Prominent retired conservative judge J. Michael Luttig is publicly warning former Vice President Mike Pence of potential danger in fighting a subpoena from the Department of Justice (DOJ), HuffPost reports.

Former federal Judge Luttig aided Pence in deciding he "couldn’t throw the 2020 election for Donald Trump."

In an op-ed for The New York Times, Luttig notes Pence promised to take his fight against the grand jury subpoena from DOJ Counsel Jack Smith "all the way to the Supreme Court" if necessary. The judge follows up that sentiment with warning: "A politician should be careful what he wishes for — no more so than when he’s a possible presidential candidate who would have the Supreme Court decide a constitutional case that could undermine his viability in an upcoming campaign."

Luttig's op-ed comes after he took to Twitter, MSNBC reports, to offer a case for why Pence's ploy "to use the Constitution's 'speech or debate' protections" to escape testimony was likely not the best decision.

The judge wrote, "It is an unsettled question of constitutional law whether a Vice President of the United States possesses qualified Speech or Debate Clause privileges and protections when he or she serves, in accordance with the Twelfth Amendment, as President of the Senate." That tweet was followed by a full thread of analysis.

Days later, the former corporate lawyer intensified his warning to the former vice president in his op-ed, warning, "The former vice president should not want the embarrassing spectacle of the Supreme Court compelling him to appear before a grand jury in Washington just when he’s starting his campaign for the presidency."

HuffPost notes Luttig highlighted the fact Pence is "'considered by many of us across the political spectrum to be a profile in courage' for choosing democracy over his former boss," suggesting his resistance could jeopardize that reputation.

Luttig writes:

Mr. Pence may also be under the impression that the legal fight over his claim will confound the courts, consuming months, if not longer, before he receives the verdict — but it’s unclear what he hopes to gain from the delay. One would have thought Mr. Pence would have seized the propitious opportunity afforded him by Mr. Smith, most likely weeks or months before he even decides whether he will run for the presidency.

Ultimately, the judge predicts the former vice president should stop while he's ahead, considering he "doesn’t have a chance in the world of winning his case."

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
Mike Pence

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Why Republicans Voting To Defund Ukraine Will Endanger Their Majority

@donnermaps
Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz

A consistent set of foot-dragging talking points on Ukraine has been percolating through the Republican infoscape—and leaking into the general media environment recently, whether from governors or your average Joe. The first to let loose the signal of capitulation was none other than the current speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, who, in a drape-measuring interview with Punchbowl Newsback in October said, “I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine. They just won’t do it.” He went on to whine about borders and fentanyl, in a now common pivot-to-non-sequitur for the GOP.

And now with Republicans in control of the House, legislation to end military aid to Ukraine has indeed been introduced by none other than Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), sponsored by his usual clown car of troglodyte buddies. This is probably not an imminent threat, but nor is it an idle one: In May of last year, 57 House Republicans were already willing to vote against a bill providing assistance for Ukraine.

Keep reading...Show less
Republicans

Judge Issues 'Scathing' Opinion Authorizing Search Of Scott Perry's Phone

@MJBoddie
Scott Perry

Rep. Scott Perry

Late Friday, Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the U.S. District Court in D.C. swatted aside the protestations of Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) who was trying to keep the Justice Department from reviewing over 2,000 documents on his phone related to the January 6 insurrection.

Perry, who continues to support Donald Trump's assertion that the election was stolen and is reportedly under investigation, claimed that the 2,219 documents on his phone were protected by the "speech or debate" clause in the Constitution which shields members of Congress from a criminal investigation into fulfilling their duties.

Keep reading...Show less
Scott Perry
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}