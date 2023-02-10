The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019

The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

January 6 Special Counsel Issues Subpoena To Mike Pence

@wallein
January 6 Special Counsel Issues Subpoena To Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Youtube Screenshot

Multiple news outlets are reporting that former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing two Justice Department probes into disgraced former President Donald Trump. ABC News was the first to report the development, citing “multiple sources familiar with the matter.”

Both The New York Times and CNN report that the subpoena is related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

Jack Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the investigations into Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection and his mishandling of classified documents since leaving the office.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

From Your Site Articles
Mike Pence

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

'Final Straw': Santos Expulsion Gains After He Gets Access To US Intelligence

'Final Straw': Santos Expulsion Gains After He Gets Access To US Intelligence

Rep. George Santos

Youtube Screenshot

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) says that Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s decision to allow Rep. George Santos access to classified intelligence on Thursday was the “final straw” that moved him and two other freshmen LGBTQ Democratic lawmakers to file a resolution to expel the New York Republican from Congress. The Pentagon on Thursday briefed members of the House and Senate on the China spy balloon that traversed the U.S. last week.


Keep reading...Show less
george santos

Evidence Piling Up Of GOP Efforts To Cut Social Security And Medicare

@nationalmemo
Evidence Piling Up Of GOP Efforts To Cut Social Security And Medicare

Sen. Mike Lee

After calling out some members of the Republican Party for trying to cut entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare in his State of the Union speech, President Joe Biden is being labeled a liar by the party and right-wing media. Mainstream media's exhaustive reporting on the GOP trying to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits should serve to fact-check anyone who says otherwise.

During his 2023 State of the Union address, Biden noted, “Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans — some Republicans — want Medicare and Social Security to sunset.” Despite their decadeslong war against Social Security and other entitlements, Republicans dubiously claim they have no intention of going after these programs. Right-wing media responded aggressively to the speech, with figures like The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro and Newsmax's Sean Spicer calling Biden's comments “demagogic lies” and a “total flop of a moment," respectively. Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich labeled Biden’s comment an “attempt to attack the Republicans on Medicare and Social Security” that was “totally dishonest.”

Keep reading...Show less
gop
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}