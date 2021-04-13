The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Mississippi Governor Secretly Promotes ‘Confederate Heritage Month’

Gov. Tate Reeves

Screenshot from Gov. Tate Reeves' verified Twitter (@tatereeves)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Mississippi Republican Governor Tate Reeves has signed a declaration making April Confederate Heritage Month.

"The new document, which Reeves apparently signed on April 7, 2021, appears on the Sons of Confederate Veterans' Camp 265 Rankin Rough & Ready's Facebook page. Reeves is from Rankin County," reports Mississippi Free Press' Donna Ladd. "The proclamation does not yet appear on the secretary of state's official proclamations page at press time."

It still does not.

But here it is, from the aforementioned Facebook page (screenshot below.)

"Darn' tootin' it is!" the post reads. "It's official- April is Confederate Heritage and History Month in our state of Mississippi and we observe it with pride!"

Ladd explains why Reeves' proclamation is exceptionally problematic.

"Reeves," she writes, "takes a more 'all sides matter' approach—hearkening back to the 'reconciliation' approach of the United Confederate Veterans and the Daughters of the Confederacy. Led by former Confederate officer and first Mississippi State University President Stephen D. Lee of Mississippi after Reconstruction ended, Confederate revisionists pushed for a strategy that ended in 'lost cause mythology' through textbook censorship and public marketing, including through the proliferation of Confederate statues and memorials across the South."

This "redemption" ideology—which actually advocated for maintaining white supremacy and turning back new-found rights for Black Americans–taught that the north was just as responsible as the south, if not more so, for what some southerners still call the "War of Northern Aggression." "April is the month when, in 1861, the American Civil War began between the Confederate and Union armies, reportedly the costliest and deadliest war ever fought on American soil…," his proclamation begins.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
confederate heritage month

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

#EndorseThis: Seth Meyers Smirks As Gaetz 'Snubbed' By His 'Idol' Trump

@nationalmemo

Seth Meyers

Screenshot from Late Night with Seth Meyers

As the investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz's heinous career continues, more and more of his former allies can't stomach -- or just don't want to be associated-- with the Florida Congressman. The latest indignity: Gaetz has been "snubbed" by the former guy, his "political idol."

Seth Meyers takes "A Closer Look," dishing out too many Trump and Gaetz burns to count.

Keep reading... Show less
matt gaetz scandal

Close
Copy link