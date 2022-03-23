Top Missouri Paper Torches Greitens And GOP Over Abuse Charges

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's editorial board is weighing in on the latest scandal involving former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (R), who resigned from his leadership post back in 2018 amid sexual misconduct allegations and multiple campaign finance violations.
This time around, the former disgraced governor is at the center of domestic violence claims as a result of allegations from his own ex-wife, Sheena Greitens. The newspaper notes that on Monday, March 21, court documents allege that her ex-husband "was physically violent toward her and their children and engaged in such 'unstable and coercive behavior' that she and others around him limited his access to firearms."
Now, amid Greitens' latest Senate bid, the St. Louis-based newspaper is calling on the Republican Party to see him for who he really is. The editorial board explained why the latest allegations are actually worse than the initial scandal he faced.
"The new allegations are in some ways even more disturbing than those voiced by Greitens’ former mistress during his 2018 impeachment hearings," said the editorial. "Among Sheena Greitens’ many claims is that he struck one of their kids and dragged him by his hair, and once 'knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet, and keys so that I was unable to call for help or extricate myself and our children.'”
As Republicans fight to regain control of the Senate during the upcoming midterm elections, the editorial explained why Greitens' latest scandal could not only be problematic for him but the entire political party.
"The polls showing Greitens leading the Republican pack come with an important caveat: The GOP field is crowded, which is what has allowed Greitens to rise to the top with only about 30 percent support among Republicans (because the rest of the votes are divided among multiple other candidates)," the board noted. "In hypothetical head-to-head races with Democratic front-runners, Greitens does far worse than several of his fellow GOP candidates. That’s encouraging regarding Missouri voters at large, at least."
However, that's not all. The level of support Greitens already has, according to the editorial, suggests serious changes need to be made among voters. The board concluded writing, "For this man to have garnered support from almost a third of Missouri Republicans should occasion some serious soul-searching within the party."
