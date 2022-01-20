The National Memo Logo

Mitch McConnell Goes Full-Blown Jim Crow On Voting Rights (VIDEO)

Mitch McConnell Poses In Front Of A Confederate Flag

image via Reddit

While Americans were attuned to the Senate's seemingly doomed voting right's bill--failing to advance in a 48-52 vote due to fake Democrats Sinema and Manchin--Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a speech reminiscent of George Wallace in the old segregated south when he essentially deemed African-American voters as not "real" Americans.

In a video that has since gone viral, McConnell addresses the press about the voting rights bill, calling the “concern” about minority voters having less access to the ballot box “misplaced.”

"If you look at the statistics, African-American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans, "said McConnell

McConnell appears to be molding himself into a less offensive Strom Thurmond or Jesse Helms, only far more calculating and savage. Either we impose term limits on these ancient old racists or we make sure they feel the pain at the ballot box. Oh wait, that was just made more difficult due to two cosplaying Democratic Senators' bizarre love affair with an outdated Senatorial procedure that a majority of voters want to be eliminated.

Mitch McConnell

