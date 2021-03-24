McConnell Hooted Off Twitter After Claiming Filibuster ‘Has No Racial History’
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has, in recent weeks, been a vigorous defender of the filibuster — making it clear that he would use it to defeat a Democratic voting rights bill. At a news conference on Tuesday, a reporter asked McConnell about the possibility of Republicans using the filibuster to "make it harder for Black people to vote." And his response is being lambasted on Twitter.
McConnell said of the filibuster, "Historians do not agree — it has no racial history at all. None. So, there's no dispute among historians about that."
@sahilkapur Mitch McConnell: The filibuster has "no racial history at all. None. There's no dispute among historian… https://t.co/gBdfMbhxNn— The Recount (@The Recount)1616525427.0
McConnell told reporter Eva McKend:
After video of McConnell's response was tweeted, it didn't take long for him to be inundated with negative comments from Twitter users. Here are some of them:
The most famous architects of using the filibuster to block civil rights are Strom Thurmond, who has a room named a… https://t.co/Gm5xTa0QB1— Steven Dennis (@Steven Dennis)1616527368.0
Great question. McConnell's answer is false. His office is trying to clean it up but he said what he said. For more… https://t.co/nXAvnzeUGj— Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@Adam Jentleson 🎈)1616528352.0
i think the “jim crow filibuster” line is working if mcconnell’s defense is this laughably weak shit https://t.co/KGIgCJT0cs— b-boy bouiebaisse (@b-boy bouiebaisse)1616526345.0
The filibuster is not racist, argues Senator McConnell on the Senate floor today. Take it from him. https://t.co/3oHruYPQGH— Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@Adam Jentleson 🎈)1616511632.0
McConnell's spx clarifies McConnell was talking about the origin of the filibuster when he said it has "no racial h… https://t.co/abxe6forCW— Steven Dennis (@Steven Dennis)1616525924.0
I’d love to see @LeaderMcConnell’s footnotes on this particular claim. https://t.co/dGJBe94eAJ— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse)1616524096.0
@evamckend @samyoungman McConnell talking about “power grabs” as he attempts to literally rewrite history to whitew… https://t.co/DPvaD1q46j— 🔥 Lucky Dog Hot Sauce 🔥 (@🔥 Lucky Dog Hot Sauce 🔥)1616528175.0
@StevenTDennis @Bewillysodak It’s really annoying to hear racists like him and Johnson of Wisconsin try and twist t… https://t.co/fRZTgAksNO— Sir Pleasant Villain (@Sir Pleasant Villain)1616527003.0
@AJentleson @NormOrnstein Gosh, how can we not believe McConnell when he says the filibuster is not racist? Doesn'… https://t.co/kO5sD9KwQa— MartinRapisarda (@MartinRapisarda)1616511992.0
@AJentleson McConnell and his fans would probably also say “the Civil War wasn’t about slavery,” the Confed flag “i… https://t.co/l88vuX25qH— Michael Schmitt (@Michael Schmitt)1616515447.0
@AJentleson @PamKeithFL You mean a true racist. Moscow mitchMcConnell has proved over and over he's not about Ameri… https://t.co/AP5LfBhVZ8— Donald Adams (@Donald Adams)1616515095.0
@therecount @sahilkapur Republicans say stuff like this because they hope (and assume) most people won't research t… https://t.co/U82qZ0LvLd— Ken Scott (@Ken Scott)1616528575.0
- Spooked McConnell Threatens 'Scorched Earth' To Protect Filibuster ... ›
- Biden Endorses Reforms To Bring Back 'Talking Filibuster' - National ... ›