Dirty Rotten Mitch McConnell And Other GOPers Cynically Trying To Recruit Joe Manchin

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and a number of other Republican lawmakers are urging centrist-leaning Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to part ways with the Democratic Party after months of opposition toward the political party's views and agenda.

During an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s radio talk show, McConnell offered his take on Manchin's views and opposition toward his party's agenda as he mulled over how things could work if he made the decision to join the GOP, per New York Daily News.

"He feels like a man alone,” McConnell said of the Democratic lawmaker. “If he were to join us, he’d be joining a lot of folks who have similar views on a whole range of issues.”

The top-ranking Republican lawmaker also insisted that Manchin appears to be one of few Democratic lawmakers concerned about the United States' debt problem and the impact of inflation.

“I think what Manchin is discovering is there just aren’t any Democrats left in the Senate that are ... terribly concerned about debt and deficit and inflation,” McConnell said.

Other Republican lawmakers have also echoed McConnell's invitation. In a statement to Fox News, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.), who also left the Democratic Party back in 2019, shared details about his experience as he also encouraged Manchin to "make the switch."

"I am not sure whether Senator Manchin will switch parties, but I have no doubt the Republican Party will welcome him with open arms, as they did with me," Van Drew told Fox News in a statement. "Personally, I hope Senator Manchin does make the switch, and speaking from experience, I can say it was one of the best decisions I ever made."

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) also weighed in during an interview on Fox News' "The Story." "I think it’s pretty rich when Bernie Sanders, who wasn’t even a Democrat at all until six years ago, is criticizing Joe Manchin for not being a good Democrat," Cotton said on Tuesday. "So maybe it is time for Sen. Manchin to come over, and we’d welcome him with open arms if he did."

Despite the Republican invites, Manchin has repeatedly said that he has no interest in switching parties. Doing so would require him to forfeit his position as chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

An inside source also put the situation into perspective, per The New York Post. “What’s the advantage?” the source asked. “He’s now the 51st vote but he’s going to vote against them the majority of the time anyway, and he loses his committee chairmanship, and then what? Logistically, it doesn’t make sense.”

Article reprinted with permission from Altenet

During a recent event with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, former President Donald Trump was booed by some anti-vaxxers after revealing that he had received a COVID-19 vaccine booster. Trump insisted that the MAGA movement deserves the credit for COVID vaccines, but that messaging didn’t persuade the anti-vaxxers who booed him. Discussing this incident in an op-ed published on December 20, Washington Post opinion columnists Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent lament that anti-vaxxer sentiment is so ingrained in the MAGA movement at this point that even Trump himself cannot convince far-right anti-vaxxers to get vaccinated.

Not everyone in Trumpworld is pushing anti-vaxxer arguments. Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is running for governor of Arkansas, describes COVID-19 vaccines as “the Trump vaccine.” And Trump has similar messaging, arguing that his supporters should hail COVID-19 vaccines as a MAGA achievement instead of rejecting them.

After DINO Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) selfishly torpedoed President Biden's Build Back Better plan, sending the markets in a tailspin on Monday and leaving millions of working poor parents out in the cold, the faux democratic Senator did what he always does when opposing a very popular piece of legislation from his own party: run to the media and claim the bill would harm his West Virginia constituents. Worse yet, Manchin came even closer to becoming a full-blown Republican when he falsely claimed that parents would use the Child Tax Credit to buy drugs. One can make an argument that it's not the government's job to subsidize your family, especially when single working-class Americans aren't getting any such relief, but it's beyond disingenuous and ugly to believe that the monies are being used on drugs.

But little does Machin know that the United Mine Workers are telling him it’s time he work for them and support this bill

"We urge Senator Manchin to revisit his opposition to this legislation and work with his colleagues to pass something that will help keep coal miners working, and have a meaningful impact on our members, their families and their communities,” Cecil Roberts, president of the United Mine Workers of America, said in a statement Monday. These workers are justifiably sacred about job security and want help now. Build Back Better, for example, includes several tax incentives—which Manchin's Big Coal donors are fighting—to encourage manufacturers to build new facilities at the coal site and hire unemployed miners.

