Mocking Biden ‘In Basement,’ Fox News Ignores His Health Care Speech In Pennsylvania

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

On the June 25 edition of Bill Hemmer Reports, Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier said that "Democrats are warming to Biden just staying in the basement." This line referenced a common Fox refrain that Biden has been hiding from the public throughout the campaign season, which was repeatedly mentioned earlier in the segment as a "bunker strategy."

From the June 25, 2020, edition of Fox News' Bill Hemmer Reports

BRET BAIER (FOX NEWS ANCHOR): Well, listen, I do think that more Democrats are warming to it. I think it concerned some at the beginning that he was not getting out and about. But as the concern about COVID-19 kinda shoots back up and as places around the country are seeing increases, really there are two different types of attacks here. And I forget where I read it, but it was the tale of two conventions that we are looking at here. The Democrats are going to have their convention in Milwaukee. But it's going to be really scaled back. And a lot of it will be virtual. The Republicans left North Carolina in Charlotte to go to Jacksonville in hopes of making this bigger, raucous kind of crowd. Well, Florida's numbers are on the way up. We'll see where they are by the time we get to the convention. But there are two different looks at this. Democrats are warming to Biden just staying in the basement.

Only minutes before Baier said this, however, Biden delivered a speech in Lancaster, PA, in which he levelled attacks at President Donald Trump's mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic and health care policy during the crisis.


Democratic candidate Joe Biden speaks on the Affordable Care Act — 6/25/2020 www.youtube.com


Fox News ignored Biden's speech and continued with its normally scheduled broadcasting. MSNBC was the only major news network that covered Biden's speech live.


