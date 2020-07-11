Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Sanders: Biden Could Become ’The Most Progressive President Since FDR’

@alexvhenderson

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Jeff Gauthier

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

With the presidential election less than four months away, more specifics are emerging about the policy agenda of former Vice President Joe Biden — who has been making an effort to unite the centrist and liberal/progressive wings of the Democratic Party. Many on the left were critical of Biden's centrist record during the Democratic presidential primary, including Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. But some liberals and progressives now find themselves warming up to Biden's policy agenda, and Sanders recently told MSNBC that the "compromises" Biden has in mind on health care, the economy and other issues would, if implemented, make him "the most progressive president since FDR."

Some of the specifics of Biden's policy agenda are outlined by liberal Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, who generally likes what he is hearing from the former vice president and ex-U.S. senator.

Sargent, in his column, explains that Biden's economic plan "draws a stark contrast with (President Donald) Trump on two fronts — his failure to mobilize a robust federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, and his full-on embrace of GOP plutocracy…. The core of the Biden plan is a pledge to 'use the full power of the federal government' to 'rebuild U.S. domestic manufacturing capacity' and fortify 'supply chains' to ensure availability of 'critical supplies' in 'future crises.' It envisions $700 billion in new spending to stimulate demand for U.S.-manufactured products and on research into clean energy and digital technologies."

The "U.S.-manufactured products" part is important. In 2016, "made in the U.S.A." was a key element of Trump's platform — and as conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin noted this week, Biden is making U.S.-based manufacturing a priority.


Sargent notes that Biden's "plan would tighten rules to ensure products purchased by the federal government are comprehensively made in the United States. The review would determine supply chain 'vulnerabilities' to reduce dependence on China for — among other things — medical supplies, and create a more robust domestic 'stockpile' and 'manufacturing capacity' in crisis conditions."

Samuel Hammond, director of welfare policy at the Niskanen Center, explained: "The Trumpian approach is purely negative: throw tariffs up and hope manufacturing jobs will miraculously return. Biden's approach is to level up American workers and make our supply chains more resilient. Trump just wants to turn back the clock on globalization."

One of the many issues that Biden hotly debated with other presidential candidates during the Democratic primary debates was health care. All of the candidates said they wanted universal health coverage, but how they hoped to achieve it varied considerably. Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposed abandoning private insurance in favor of a government-operated Medicare-for-all program, while Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and other centrists argued in favor of an aggressive expansion of the Affordable Care Act of 2010.

NBC News reporter Marianna Sotomayor described Biden's health care plan this week as "Affordable Care Act 2.0." The plan would build on Obamacare, according to Sotomayor, and would allow Americans to either keep their private insurance or "buy into" a "Medicare-like" public option. Liberal economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman has said that Biden's "major expansion of Obamacare...would probably get us close to universal coverage."


Journalist Matthew Yglesias, in Vox, reports that Biden's proposals on housing are receiving positive feedback from "Columbia University scholars" as well as Mary Cunningham, vice president for metropolitan housing and communities policy at the Urban Institute.

Cunningham told Vox: "Biden's plan is bold, comprehensive and will go a long way in making sure every American has a home. It's plainly obvious, in the middle of this pandemic, that home is more important than ever."

Yglesias writes that according to Columbia scholars, Biden's "housing plan agenda" could "cut child poverty by a third." According to Yglesias, the "centerpiece" of Biden's plan is to "take America's biggest rental assistance program — Section 8 housing vouchers — and make it available to every family who qualifies. The current funding structure leaves out around 11 million people, simply because the pot allocated by Congress is too small."

The Vox journalist explains that Stephanie Collyer and Chris Wimer of Columbia University's Center on Poverty and Social Policy, upon analyzing Biden's housing plan, find that "the properly measured poverty rate falls by 22 percent under this proposal, while child poverty falls by 34 percent. Not bad for a policy that would cost just a fraction of Trump's tax cuts."

bernie sanders
Tucker Carlson’s Top Writer Quits Over White Supremacist Posts

@JasonSCampbell

Blake Neff

Twitter screenshot

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

On July 10, CNN's Oliver Darcy reported that Blake Neff, the top writer for Tucker Carlson's prime-time Fox News show, had been anonymously posting racist, misogynistic, homophobic, and other offensive content on an online forum for five years. Neff used racist and homophobic slurs, referred to women in a derogatory manner, and pushed white supremacist content while writing for Carlson's show. Neff resigned after CNN contacted him for comment.

As Darcy reported, in an interview with the Dartmouth Alumni Magazine, Neff claimed anything Carlson read during his show was initially drafted by him. Darcy also found instances where there was "some overlap between the forum and the show," as sometimes the "material Neff encountered on the forum found its way on to Carlson's show."

During a 2018 appearance on Fox's The Five to promote his book Ship of Fools, Carlson mentioned Neff by name, calling him a "wonderful writer." Carlson also included Neff in the acknowledgments of the book.


s3.amazonaws.com


Before joining Fox News, Neff worked at The Daily Caller, a conservative news outlet that Carlson co-founded. The outlet has published a number of white supremacists, anti-Semites, and bigots.


Carlson has a long history of promoting white supremacist content on his show. His show has featured many guests who have connections to white supremacy and far-right extremism. Carlson has regularly been praised by Neo-Nazis and various far-right extremist figures, and he's been a hero on many white supremacist podcasts. Users of the extremist online message boards 4chan and 8chan have repeatedly praised Carlson.

The manifesto released by the gunman who killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas, in 2019 was strewn with content that echoed talking points from Carlson's show. Days after the shooting, Carlson declared that calling white supremacy a serious issue is a "hoax" as it is "actually not a real problem in America."

Carlson has been hemorrhaging advertisers following his racist coverage of the Black Lives Matters movement and the recent protests against police brutality. Now that we know his top writer was using content from white supremacist online message boards for Carlson's show, it is more imperative than ever that advertisers distance their brands away from this toxicity.

blake neff