New Evidence Reveals Trump Campaign's Role In Georgia Fake Electors Scheme

Youtube Screenshot

An incriminating new email obtained by both CNN and The Washington Post is shedding light on an election plot in Georgia that was reportedly orchestrated by former President Donald Trump's campaign.

According to CNN, the Trump campaign is said to have advised fake electors to infiltrate the Georgia State Capitol and cast fake electoral votes for the former president. The email correspondence, which was dated December 13, 2020, included detailed instruction for electors to get themselves in position to cast Georgia's electoral college votes although President Joe Biden had already been announced as the election winner of the state.

In the email, Robert Sinners —a Georgia-based elections operations director for the Trump campaign— advised the group of fake electors to use "complete secrecy and discretion." The email also included instructions for the fake electors to sign certificates confirming they had the authority to cast the votes on behalf of the state.

"I must ask for your complete discretion in this process," wrote Sinners. "Your duties are imperative to ensure the end result — a win in Georgia for President Trump — but will be hampered unless we have complete secrecy and discretion."

The Washington Post, reports that the fake electors were also instructed to tell Capitol security that they actually had appointments with a state senator in order to be allowed entry into the building. Sinners also emphasized the importance of the group not drawing attention to themselves or having any contact with the media.


"Please, at no point should you mention anything to do with Presidential Electors or speak to the media," Sinners wrote in bold text, per The Post.

In wake of the email being made public, Sinners released a statement to the Washington Post. According to the Trump campaign staffer, he simply followed the orders of Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer and other senior campaign staffers.

"Following the Former President's refusal to accept the results of the election and allow a peaceful transition of power, my views on this matter have changed significantly from where they were on December 13th," said Sinners, who now works for Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R).

Shafer's lawyer also confirmed his client's cooperation with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"None of these communications, nor his testimony, suggest that Mr. Shafer requested or wished for confidentiality surrounding the provisional electors," Shafer's lawyer said, according to the news outlet.

Despite the efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia, all 16 of the state's electoral votes went to Biden.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

