Watch: Obama's Commencement Address Trolls Trump Hard

Barack Obama delivered a video commencement address to America's graduating high school seniors on Saturday evening in a television broadcast produced by basketball star LeBron James. And the former president took the opportunity to express scorn for his spectacularly failing successor -- although he never deigned to mention Donald Trump by name.

The occasion was a TV special called Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, which included appearances by musical artists, online celebrities, activists, and professional athletes, notably including the Jonas Brothers, Megan Rapinoe, Pharrell Williams, Maren Morris, and Malala Yousafzai. Graduate Together aired at 8 pm ET on ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News, and was simultaneously livestreamed on several online platforms as well.

While Obama's speech was inspirational, upbeat, and refreshing in a grim moment, he certainly didn't spare the current Oval Office occupant. "Doing what feels good, what's convenient, what's easy, that's how little kids think," he said. "Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grownups, including some with fancy titles, important jobs, still think that way, which is why things are so screwed up."

It's worth watching Obama's entire address.


Prescription For A Sick Country

Before June 1, we will almost certainly have lost 100,000 Americans to the coronavirus, along with 25 million jobs. Without powerful government action, this national catastrophe, unlike anything seen here for a hundred years, will continue to ravage the United States. And there is every reason to fear that we will see yet more pandemic disease as this century unfolds.

Yet there is still no sign that the Trump administration is prepared to act with the determination, skill and urgency that the hour demands. Instead, the president consistently demonstrates his mental and moral unfitness to lead — as he did again this week when he idiotically declared that we have so many COVID-19 cases because we have done so many tests.

