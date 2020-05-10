One America Network Pushes ‘Plandemic’ Paranoia
May 10 | 2020
Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters.
From One America News on May 7, 2020
KRISTIAN ROUZ (ONE AMERICA NEWS): The U.S. intelligence agencies are continuing a probe into the origins of COVID-19 amid mounting evidence of a globalist conspiracy to establish sweeping population control. The virus has treated devastating lockdowns across the advanced economies and in this situation, experts say whoever controls the cure may control the future of humanity.
And while the media, Democrats, and the deep state continue to dismiss hydroxychloroquine as a likely cure, they are pushing for a failed Ebola drug remdesivir instead.
CLIP
JUDY MIKOVITS: When you take away a medicine -- and not just the WHO, not just the WHO -- the FDA, the CDC, Tony Fauci closed everything ... because we can take all that money they're making on their patents and we can give it to the victims of this plague of corruption.
CLIP ENDS
ROUZ: Recent reports claim the remdesivir patent is controlled by mainland China, Bill Gates, and the WHO, while the Clintons may have a stake in its as well.
The entire cover-up is allegedly backed by globalist billionaire George Soros. Such allegations have been dismissed by the mainstream media and China as a conspiracy theory, saying California-based Gilead owns the patent for remdesivir. But, Gilead itself was reported as saying if it uses its own drug, it's would get into legal trouble with China.
...
ROUZ: China reportedly holds part of the remdesivir patent through the UN agency Unitaid, whose main donor since 2006 is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Separately, the Clinton Foundation also worked with Unitaid on the $100 million dollar project to study HIV/AIDS in the past. Unitaid also has offices near the Chinese bio-weapons lab in Wuhan, which top Republicans suspect was funded by none other than Dr, Anthony Fauci and the NIH.
CLIP
RUDY GIULIANI: That was fooling around with this virus. .... Despite that, Dr. Fauci gave $3.7 million to the Wuhan laboratory. We paid for it. We paid for the damn virus that's killing us.
CLIP ENDS
ROUZ: The coronavirus conspiracy gained further evidence when Democratic Party officials openly sided with the Chinese Communist Party to denounce hydroxychloroquine as a likely cure. Chloroquine was developed in Germany in the 1930s and most of it is made by German drugmaker Bayer, which recently gave the U. S. millions of pills for free to battle COVID-19.
Some say Democrats attack the drug only because President Trump spoke in support of it, but others point to a foreign trade aspect of it, saying Democrats want to get the COVID cure from China, not Germany or the EU.
CLIP
ANTI-SOCIAL DISTANCING DEMONSTRATOR: This is not about COVID or about a virus. This is about gaining control over the human race and limiting population. Limited population with a virus that was created in a lab, and funded by the United States of America, by several people in the United States of America, along with other countries.
CLIP ENDS
ROUZ: The U.S. and its Five Eyes intel partners point out COVID-19 broke out shortly after President Trump forced China into s phase-one trade deal to reduce Chinese control of the U.S. economy. Now that China may be striking back, there is concern that the deep state, Democrat cabal, and the Big Pharma are working to derail President Trump's reelection and force the American people into total submission and control. Kristian Rouz, One America News.
