Outrage Over Rep. Greene's Speech To White Nationalist 'America First' Event
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is at the center of controversy again for her appearance at a white nationalist event.
According to The Guardian, the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) was held in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, February 25. At the event organized by Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, Greene told an audience of white nationalist attendees that they were “'canceled Americans' who had a responsibility to 'stop the Democrats who are the communist party of the United States of America,'” reports HuffPost.
“You’ve been handed the responsibility to fight for our Constitution and stand for our freedoms, and stop the Democrats who are the communist party of the United States of America,” Greene said.
According to Axios, the white replacement theory was a common theme at the event. Vincent James Foxx, whom HuffPost described as "a former propagandist for the white supremacist street-fighting club Rise Above Movement," also echoed the dangerous claim.
“They want to replace you,” said Foxx. “Western white culture is the majority culture, to which even non-whites assimilate into today — and they’re better off for it.”
Amid growing controversy over her attendance, Greene is also facing calls for expulsive from the House of Representatives. On Friday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY.) took to Twitter to share her concerns about Greene's appearance at the event.
With a quick video clip of highlights from the event, Cheney tweeted, “As Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, antisemitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) also released a statement sounding off about Greene. He said: “In any other world, Greene speaking at a white supremacist conference where attendees have defended Vladimir Putin and praised Adolf Hitler would warrant expulsion from the caucus, to say nothing of her advocacy for violence and consistent antisemitism is disgusting."
.He added, “Quite simply, the longer Kevin McCarthy gives Marjorie Taylor Greene an unfettered platform and promises to elevate her, the more complicit he is.”
Despite opposition, Greene is defending her decision. On Saturday, February 26, she released a statement to CBS News.“I went to talk to them about America First policies and I talked to them about what’s important for our country going forward," Greene said.
“Now, in regards to Russia, Putin is a murderer and he should never have invaded Ukraine," she added, "What he is doing is completely wrong. I stand with our NATO member allies and I’m completely against this war. Everything that he’s doing is wrong. He’s killing people over and over so I’m staunchly against it and I’m staunchly against Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.”
Greene's statement only adds fuel to the fire due to multiple contradictions she made when she answered questions about the event. When asked if she was a supporter of Fuentes, Greene claimed, "I don’t know what his views are.”
In response to being told that he is a white nationalist, Greene said, “I do not endorse those views."
Reprinted with permission from AlterNet