'Block The Merger!' Attorneys General Sue To Stop Paramount Deal
A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general announced Monday that they filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop the looming merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Discovery.
The suit alleges that the merger would violate federal antitrust law due to the control that the combined companies—led by the pro-Trump Ellison family—would have over the entertainment and media industry.
The states involved in the suit are California, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Washington.
“California and our sister states are fighting for free and fair markets, not rigged markets. America has no kings in government or our economy,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.
Paramount Skydance is currently led by David Ellison, son of Oracle billionaire and GOP donor Larry Ellison.
Under Ellison’s leadership, conservative activist Bari Weiss was installed as the editor-in-chief of CBS News. In the ensuing months, stories critical of President Donald Trump have been suppressed, while longtime journalists like Scott Pelley have been purged.
In a June interview, Pelley revealed that CBS bosses attempted to promote false narratives surrounding the killing of Renee Good by immigration agents. He also said that CBS leadership tried to pressure reporters to falsely depict protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement as violent.
Trump’s Justice Department has already given its blessing to the merger, perhaps anticipating more CBS-style journalistic interference. If it proceeds, CBS would be joined by BET, TNT, and CNN in the pro-MAGA media makeover.
The lawsuit alleges that the merger violates Section 7 of the Clayton Act, which states that mergers that substantially reduce competition are illegal.
The attorneys general say that the combined companies would lead to reduced competition in theatrical film distribution, licensing of content for basic cable TV, and release of top-grossing films—as it would control 30 percent of “blockbuster” releases and 90 percent of the market, along with Disney, Universal, and Sony.
The merger already has opposition in the creative community. Unions, actors, writers, and other production creatives have protested against the union of Paramount and Warner.
There are also ongoing concerns about the content of the combined companies being subverted to serve the interests of Trump and the GOP.
In May, veteran CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour expressed that she is “concerned” about what the Ellisons would change at CNN, citing the interference at CBS.
The Trump administration has already made clear its plans to influence news content. In a March press conference, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth—flustered with trying to defend Trump’s failing strategy in Iran and CNN’s coverage of the mess—told reporters that “the sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better.”
Throughout Trump’s second term, the mainstream media has bent itself to Trump’s will. A MAGA media merger would turbocharge the already deteriorating press.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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