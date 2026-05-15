FBI Paid For Patel's Secret Snorkel Trip Over Pearl Harbor Cemetery Site
FBI Director Kash Patel has been living large on your hard-earned tax dollars, using private jets and luxury vehicles to shuttle himself and his girlfriend to sporting and leisure events—including the Winter Olympics, where he shared some brewskis with the men’s hockey team.
According to The Associated Press, Patel took a secret “VIP snorkel” excursion around the USS Arizona during a trip to Hawaii—which the FBI claimed at the time was strictly for work purposes.
The famous battleship is deemed a military cemetery, as it’s the site of the killing of more than 900 service personnel during the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Per the AP’s report:
“With few exceptions, snorkeling and diving are off-limits around the USS Arizona. The battleship, now a military cemetery reachable only by boat, has stood as one of the nation’s most hallowed sites since Japan bombed and sank it in 1941. Marine archaeologists and crews from the National Park Service make occasional dives at the memorial to survey the condition of the wreck. Other dives have been conducted to inter the remains of Arizona survivors who wanted to rest eternally with their former shipmates.”
Why Patel—an unqualified and egomaniacal right-wing hack with a Napoleon complex and possible drinking problem—would need to go snorkeling at a Pearl Harbor memorial is beyond comprehension.
No other FBI director has snorkeled at the site in more than 30 years, but that isn’t stopping the FBI from trying to justify Patel’s waste of tax dollars.
A spokesperson told the AP that it “was part of the Director’s public national security engagements last August with counterparts in New Zealand, Australia, our Honolulu Field Office, and the Department of War.”
Yes, Patel needed to take a risky and expensive snorkeling trip for “national security”—definitely not because he’s a thin-skinned loser who wants to look cool, even though everyone thinks he’s a cringeworthy dork.
Patel, for his part, is on thin ice in the Trump administration, as his incompetence, self-aggrandizement, and drunken antics seem to have annoyed Dear Leader—so much so that there’s talk of Patel soon being replaced.
And this latest report about Patel’s misuse of tax dollars is unlikely to help him in his pathetic bid to keep the gig that he never should have had in the first place.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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