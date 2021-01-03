The homes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were vandalized yesterday with spray paint, fake blood, and a pig's head, according to the Washington Post.
The phrases "WHERE'S MY MONEY" and "MITCH KILLS POOR" were scrawled onto Mitch McConnell's Louisville, Kentucky home, reported The Post.
Pelosi's home was similarly vandalized, with "$2k," "Cancel rent!," and "We want everything" spray-painted across her San Francisco home. A pig's head also sat in a pool of fake blood in front of the Speaker's house, according to local police departments and news organizations.
Nancy Pelosi's house was vandalized with $2k crossed-out and "Cancel Rent! We want everything!" 👀 https://t.co/gS7tSPJQ3x— Tamburlaine (@Tamburlaine)1609541866.0
NEW THIS MORNING: The home of @senatemajldr was vandalized. Messages in red and white spray paint are covering th… https://t.co/iWylJTUewg— Grace Hayba (@Grace Hayba)1609598967.0
"I've spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not," McConnell said in a statement responding to the vandalism. "This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren't too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum."
Speaker Pelosi has not responded to her home being vandalized.
The news comes as Congress has moved at a snail's pace and increased Covid-19 relief checks have not gained traction in the Senate.
Last week, the US House passed a bill to increase $600 stimulus checks to $2,000, as President Donald Trump pushed for larger checks and some of his close allies in Congress obliged. Though it has the support of the president, McConnell refused to put just $2,000 check on the floor, instead opting to put the increased stimulus with other measures-- like Section 230 reform-- that had virtually no chance of passing. It didn't, as the 116th Congress ended Sunday morning, and Americans will now have to wait even longer for much-needed aid, in addition to the $600 they received.
A new Congress will be sworn in today.
