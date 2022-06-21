The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Poll: Americans Want Trump Held Legally Accountable For His Crimes

@kerryeleveld
Image by M. H. from Pixabay

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds that 58% of Americans believe Donald Trump bears a good or great amount of responsibility for inciting the January 6 insurrection and support charging him with a crime. Six in 10 also say the House Select Committee's probe into January 6 is fair and impartial.

The poll, released over the weekend, came as the January 6 panel prepared for a Tuesday hearing focused on Trump's pressure campaign at the state level to overturn the 2020 election.

Public opinion is far from a decisive legal standard, but the poll adds to pressure on the Justice Department to charge a former president—a move that will undoubtedly be hotly debated by the department's leadership.

Not only should having public opinion on the side of holding Trump to account provide at least some comfort to Justice Department officials charged with making that call, but imagine the inverse: Failing to charge someone who nearly six in 10 Americans think should be behind bars for crimes against the republic.

What kind of message would that send to law-abiding citizens? And perhaps even worse—what kind of message would that send to future would-be coup-ers? It would be like handing a free pass to domestic terrorists plotting to subvert our constitutional democracy.

Block by block, the decision to take a pass on pressing the criminal case against Trump is seeming less viable all the time.

Not only has a former federal judge concluded that Trump "likely" committed felony obstruction, but the January 6 committee will have Trump dead to rights on criminal intent by the time it concludes its work. The American public, it appears, is already there.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump crimes

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Is Trump Gang Setting Up John Eastman As Fall Guy In Coup Plot?

@Rebekah_Sager

John Eastman

According to reporting from Rolling Stone, former President Donald Trump and friends are preparing to feed conservative attorney John Eastman to the wolves.

Eastman and his “coup memo” have brought way too much heat on Trump following the House’s Jan. 6 committee hearings, outlining his role in assisting the former president’s efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 election and making the legal case for former Vice President Mike Pence to reject the certification of the Electoral College.

Keep reading... Show less
john eastman

Trump: I Haven't Endorsed Kevin McCarthy For House Speaker

@next2godwin

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, right, with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Trump poured cold water on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the coveted Speaker of the House position when he clarified recently that he had endorsed McCarthy only for reelection, not the speaker position.

In an interview with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, Trump quelled rumors that, with his endorsement, he had thrown his weight behind McCarthy’s efforts to emerge House speaker, should Democrats emerge second best in the midterms.

Keep reading... Show less
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}