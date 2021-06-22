The National Memo Logo

Raiders’ Carl Nassib Makes NFL History By Coming Out As Gay

Carl Nassib

Photo by National Football League

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib used his Instagram account Monday to announce that he was gay, becoming the first NFL player to come out while still active in the league. “I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest," Nassib said as he spoke from his home in Westchester, Pennsylvania. “I really have the best life. I've got the best family, friends, and job a guy could ask for. I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for the attention. I just think that representation and visibility ar...

In Key '22 Senate Races, Republicans Already Face Headwinds

Sen. Chuck Grassley

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Last year, Senate Republicans were already feeling so desperate about their upcoming midterm prospects that they rushed to wish Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa a speedy and full recovery from COVID-19 so that he could run for reelection in 2022. The power of incumbency is a huge advantage for any politician, and Republicans were clinging to the idea of sending Grassley—who will be 89 when the '22 general election rolls around—back to the upper chamber for another six-year term.

