#Endorse This! Randy Rainbow Serenades Trump With 'Lock Him Up Yesterday'
August 18 | 2022
Image via YouTube
Randy Rainbow is back with a fresh song parody, "Lock Him Up Yesterday."
Set to the tune of “Yesterday” by Paul McCartney and John Lennon, it pokes fun at Donald Trump for claiming the actual word “yesterday” is a “hard” word for him to pronounce clearly.
“Yesterday. Such a complicated word to say when his dentures start to slip away,” sings Randy. Well, if Trump is having trouble pronouncing "yesterday", then he'll stroke out trying to pronounce "espionage."
Hilarious as always and tuneful too.
Watch the entire parody below:
From Your Site Articles
- #EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Trills 'No Rules For Donald ... ›
- #EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow's 'Gee Anthony Fauci' Is Parody ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web