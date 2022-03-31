The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Ranting Against Trans, Andrew Giuliani Blurts Creepy Remark About Infant Daughter

Andrew Guiliani gets Roasted On Twitter

Image via YouTube

Andrew Giuliani, a far-right Republican candidate for governor of New York and the son of the disgraced former Trump attorney and NYC mayor is under fire for vile and vulgar anti-transgender remarks he made about his four-month-old daughter’s genitals during a political campaign event. Some also say his remarks sexualized the baby girl.

According to The Daily Beast the 36-year old Giuliani, who worked in the Trump White House as a political appointee, said his young baby daughter “made a promise to me on the first day, right?”

“My wife was sleeping, and I’m holding her [my daughter] in my arms. And I get emotional thinking about it, but she made a promise with me. She shook my hand and I said, ‘I’m the only boyfriend till you’re 25 years old, shake hands,’” Giuliani told supporters.

“Shook my hand. So I have changed the diapers. I have looked under the hood. She’s a woman. I’m gonna be the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there. But guess what? She was born a woman and she’s gonna stay a woman, it’s that simple.”

He made his grotesque comments at an event “hosted by an organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as an ‘extreme anti-government group.'”

The younger Giuliani is being scorched on social media for his vile remarks.


Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Kevin McCarthy Roasted Over Response to Cawthorne’s Wild ‘Cocaine Orgy’ Claims

Spineless House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn‘s claims that he has repeatedly been approached by members of Congress whom he has respected for many years, to take part in private cocaine-fueled orgies were initially ignored but have become a major scandal for House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

It’s not going well for either of them – and the internet is destroying McCarthy for his handling of the scandal.

Keep reading... Show less
Kevin McCarthy

Endorse This: MSNBC Highlights Ted Cruz's January 6 Hypocrisy In A Supercut (VIDEO)

Senator Ted Cruz

www.gannett-cdn.com

Republican Senator Ted Cruz has proven time again that he's feckless partisan hack who shamelessly cosplays as this salt of the earth, far-right conservative when in realty he's a Princeton-schooled elite. Worse yet, he appears to be much like Senator Lindsey Graham ion that he's a political chameleon who cynically plays up MAGA credence when it best suits him. For instance, the very person who fiercely advocated to help former President Donald Trump remain in power, is now arguing that “Democrats don’t believe in democracy."

Cruz's mammoth hypocrisy is being highlighted in a new supercut that offers a blistering comparison of his remarks following the 2020 presidential election compared to now. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan released the supercut, featuring Cruz's contradictory remarks days before the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Incredibly enough, the unctuous toady is shamelessly now trying to be in the side of democracy when he and his cultist party are blatantly destroying it.

Keep reading... Show less
ted cruz
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}