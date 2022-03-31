Ranting Against Trans, Andrew Giuliani Blurts Creepy Remark About Infant Daughter
Andrew Giuliani, a far-right Republican candidate for governor of New York and the son of the disgraced former Trump attorney and NYC mayor is under fire for vile and vulgar anti-transgender remarks he made about his four-month-old daughter’s genitals during a political campaign event. Some also say his remarks sexualized the baby girl.
According to The Daily Beast the 36-year old Giuliani, who worked in the Trump White House as a political appointee, said his young baby daughter “made a promise to me on the first day, right?”
“My wife was sleeping, and I’m holding her [my daughter] in my arms. And I get emotional thinking about it, but she made a promise with me. She shook my hand and I said, ‘I’m the only boyfriend till you’re 25 years old, shake hands,’” Giuliani told supporters.
“Shook my hand. So I have changed the diapers. I have looked under the hood. She’s a woman. I’m gonna be the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there. But guess what? She was born a woman and she’s gonna stay a woman, it’s that simple.”
He made his grotesque comments at an event “hosted by an organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as an ‘extreme anti-government group.'”
The younger Giuliani is being scorched on social media for his vile remarks.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet