Graph Shows GOP Is A Death Cult That's Killing Off Its Base
As the Supreme Court reexamines the merits of Roe V Wade, it's incredibly ironic to see how the Republican Party still considers itself pro-life. The party's seemingly bizarre hostility towards single mothers, the working poor, and same-sex couples already totally invalidates their vociferous "pro-life" position. But once you factor in the pandemic, the party suddenly becomes a death cult spiraling out of control in its lust for anti-science misinformation and daft conspiracies. Moreover, espousing anything that opposes President Biden and democrats even if it proves deadly.
The notion that the GOP has become a death cult is easily supported by the graph below:
Image via Independent Media Institute
The graph shows a higher incidence of death among Republicans in the 2020 Presidential Election. But things look even bleaker when broken down by state.
States that voted for Donald Trump in 2020 have higher COVID-19 death rates than those that went for President Biden. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the average death rate from state to state was about the same along party lines before vaccines were available. But since Feb. 1, states that went for Trump averaged 116 coronavirus deaths per 100,000 people, which is 52% higher than the average of 77 deaths per 100,000 people in Biden states. Not surprisingly, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and West Virginia--all won by Trump--had the worse per capita covid death rates.
What Does This All Mean And Why Would Republicans Want To Kill Off Their Base?
Even though nothing in this seemingly upside-down universe and toxic political landscape seems so far-fetched and implausible anymore, it's difficult to fathom the Republican National Committee endorsing killing off its very own voting base as part of its 2022 midterms strategy. Complicates matters, however, and making all of this information even more difficult to digest is the fact that a large contingent of Trump supporters refuse the vaccine despite the fact that the former president is fully vaxxed and encourages his supporters to do so. In fact, former President Trump was just booed by supporters at an even with former Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly. So is this a mystery wrapped in an enigma?
Wilful ignorance, discrediting sound and unbiased science, and the complete and utter worship of misinformation were all hallmarks of the Trump Administration. With every unhinged, conspiracy-driven tweet and factless egotastic rally, former President Trump made wearing ignorance with pride as fashionable as a silly red hat. After all, it was Trump who claimed the worsening of the virus was a "fake news media conspiracy", ignored and discredited the science while promoting unproven therapies (bleach, anyone?), mocked mask-wearing, and even encouraged his supporters to violate lockdowns from the very beginning. Trump even got covid himself, unsurprisingly.
In short, it's really no wonder that all the recklessness, loony conspiracies, and willingness to politicize a virus that can care less about party affiliation resulted in his sheepish adherents dying off at levels far higher than Democrats.