RFK Jr. Crony -- Antisemitic Conspiracy Theorist -- Says She's Working On 'Trump Transition'
Charlene Bollinger is a fringe commentator whose account endorsed threads praising Adolf Hitler and pushing claims about a “Jew World Order.” She recently said that she’s “part of” and “working with” former President Donald Trump’s transition team to help close friend Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
During a November 1 interview on One America News’ Real America with Dan Ball, Bollinger said: “The transition team right now is being put together behind the scenes. I am working with a number of people to put together something beautiful so that Bobby Kennedy can roll out his vision and we get to be a part of this.”
Ball replied: “That's awesome. I didn't know that. So you're going to help with the transition and getting people in place to help Bobby clean up these agencies.”
Bollinger also said she's “working with the [Trump] transition team” in a November 1 video.
She stated: “We have been supporting Donald Trump since he came down that escalator. We've been friends for Bobby even longer, and we've been working with both of these amazing men. And here we are now working with the transition team to be able to get what we do out in a bigger way, the solutions that we have been able to give millions.” Bollinger added: “If you want Bobby Kennedy to help you, you’ve got to vote for Donald Trump because we're working with that team and we're going to bring the real solutions in a bigger way. We're so excited.”
Kennedy is closely connected to Charlene BollingerFormer presidential candidate Kennedy is part of Trump’s transition team, and Trump has said he’ll have a “big role in health care” if Trump wins.
Kennedy has worked closely with Charlene and her husband Ty Bollinger over the years. Here are just some of his many connections to the couple:
- The Associated Press reported in 2021 that the Bollingers have worked “closely” with Kennedy, including through Kennedy’s nonprofit Children’s Health Defense. (Kennedy is currently on leave from the group.)
- Kennedy told them last year: “Love you two warriors!”
- Charlene Bollinger interviewed Kennedy in a video that had QAnon branding.
- The Bollingers’ account posted a picture of Kennedy with Charlene Bollinger and wrote: “#TeamKennedy #Kennedy24.” (Charlene Bollinger was also in an group picture featuring Kennedy, Mike Flynn, and Roger Stone.)
- Charlene Bollinger wrote of Kennedy: “Ty and I are very close with Bobby and he really is the real deal.”
- Kennedy appeared at the Bollingers' conference in 2019.
On October 30, the Bollingers wrote on their shared social media account: “@RobertKennedyJr is on the Trump team and is going to be working with us to ensure we build better health solutions for Americans.”
The Bollingers repeatedly endorsed antisemitism, including a thread about a “Jew World Order”
The Bollingers post on social media through a shared account (“TTAVOfficial”). On that account, the Bollingers have repeatedly promoted antisemitism.
On August 4, the Bollingers encouraged their followers to “read” an “entire thread” by the pro-Hitler account “Truth Troll” pushing a sprawling antisemitic conspiracy theory (the “Khazarian Mafia”) that claims that many modern-day Jewish people are frauds who have hidden behind Jewish identity to oppress the world.
The thread promoted by the Bollingers further claimed that there is a “J E W WORLD ORDER in place” and specifically criticized officials for being Jewish.
On August 18, they promoted another thread by Truth Troll which praised Hitler. They wrote: “This is an EPIC Thread - Bookmark, Read, Watch, and Share!”
The thread included such posts as: “Hitler came into power in March 1933. One of the first things he did was outlaw the ‘banking debt based system.’ The country flourished. He was allegedly the first and only leader to have ever arrested a Rothschild. I’m sure it didn’t do him any favors.”
And on August 7, they promoted another antisemitic thread about “Judaism’s strange Gods.”
The Bollingers’ conspiracy theories about cancer and other topics
The Associated Press ran an extensive expose of the Bollingers in 2021 headlined, “Inside one network cashing in on vaccine disinformation.” The AP also wrote that “medical experts” say their “Truth About Cancer” series includes “unproven information about alternatives to chemotherapy and cancer prevention. The company even sells a series that purports to show ‘the truth’ about pet cancer.”
Other observers have called out the Bollingers for their conspiratorial claims about medicine, including The Center for Public Integrity; Science-Based Medicine; and NPR.
Charlene Bollinger recently appeared on extremist Laura Loomer’s program and said: “Cancer is just an imbalance. Your body is out of balance. Something happened and the tumor is actually a blessing.”
The Bollingers have also promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory, including frequently sharing the QAnon slogan “WWG1WGA” on social media. Charlene Bollinger has also promoted the QAnon-linked adrenochrome conspiracy theory.
Additionally, the Bollingers have promoted 9/11 conspiracy theories, including calling 9/11 an “inside job scam." They also helped organize Stop the Steal efforts after the 2020 election.
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.
