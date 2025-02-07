Right-Wing Writer Who Denounced 'Groomers' Busted For Molesting Child
Aaron Craig Gleason, a former writer for The Federalist and Daily Wire — both right-wing news outlets — was arrested last month "for molesting a victim under the age of 12, according to Okaloosa, Florida jail records," Daily Dot reported Thursday.
The irony in Gleason's crime, according to Daily Dot, is that in 2023, the ex-conservative pundit wrote a review published by The Federalist "about The Sound of Freedom, an indie hit and a favorite among right-wing circles."
The plot of the film involves "a former government agent who is trying to save children from sex traffickers in Colombia," which Gleason made a point to highlight as a Republican, anti-LGBTQ writer.
"The children are by far the best and worst part of this film," wrote Gleason in his review.
“It’s about the children—lost, invisible children who suffer in the depths of hell every single day. While the rich and powerful try to indoctrinate us with critical race theory and other ideological moralisms, true victims suffer in literal cages and chains."
Daily Dot notes, in addition to being a writer, Gleason was also an educator, according to his now deleted LinkedIn account.
"According to a local news site, he taught Bible at Rocky Bayou Christian School, which has two campuses in Florida," the news outlet reports.
Three days after his arrest, Gleason was released on $75,000 bail.
Daily Dot's full report is available here.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
