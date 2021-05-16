Homeland Security Renews Warning On Right-Wing Terror Threat

Reprinted with permission from Alternet
A national terrorism alert was released on Friday to warn about the possibility of extremists striking as COVID-19 restrictions easing in various states across the country.
According to ABC-13, the latest National Terrorism Advisory System alert released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) serves as an extension of the previous warning of possible civil unrest before the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. The previous alert regarding January 6 was set to expire on Saturday, May 15.
While the alert does not offer details about any isolated threat, it warns of "potential danger from an increasingly complex and volatile mix that includes domestic terrorists inspired by various grievances, racial or ethnic hatred and influences from abroad," per the publication.
Those types of threats are said to have intensified since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic due to "conspiracy theories and deepened anger at the government in some quarters over the shutdown of the economy."
"Violent extremists may seek to exploit the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions across the United States to conduct attacks against a broader range of targets after previous public capacity limits reduced opportunities for lethal attacks," the bulletin said.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas weighed in on the latest alert and the present-day terroristic threats in the United States. "Today's terrorism-related threat landscape is more complex, more dynamic, and more diversified than it was several years ago," Mayorkas said.
In wake of the growing concerns about domestic terrorism, DHS has incorporated a new domestic terrorism monitoring division within its Office of Intelligence and Analysis. Approximately 7.5 percent of the federal agency's grant funding has been designated for monitoring terroristic threats.
- Despite National Emergency, Right-Wing Radio Scoffs At Pandemic ... ›
- Report: Capitol Police Warned Days Before Jan. 6 That Congress ... ›
- 'Domestic Terrorists' In Whitmer Kidnap Plot May Face Life ... ›
- How Biden Can Curtail Terrorism, Tax Evasion, And Money ... ›
- FBI Warns Against Far-Right Violence In Every State Over Coming ... ›
- Biden, Garland Taking Quiet But Firm Steps Against White ... ›
- Far-Right Terrorist Sought To Infiltrate Federal Law Enforcement ... ›
- Far-Right Wants To Act Out Its Civil War Fantasies Now - National ... ›
- I warned of right-wing violence in 2009. Republicans objected. I was ... ›
- Terror Alert: Right-Wing Extremists May Be Planning Attacks ›
- As Trump Equivocates on White Supremacy, the FBI Warns of Right ... ›
- A 2009 warning about right-wing extremism was engulfed by politics ›
- DHS Crushed This Analyst for Warning About Far-Right Terror ... ›
- The Escalating Terrorism Problem in the United States | Center for ... ›
- Opinion | The Growing Right-Wing Terror Threat - The New York Times ›
- Given DHS Warning, A Look At US Domestic Extremism Threats : NPR ›
- US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence ›