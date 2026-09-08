Between Marshall's Cruelty And Trump's Madness, Democrats May Take Kansas
Democrats have not held a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas in a whopping 94 years. But President Donald Trump’s horrendous shepherding of the economy is hitting Kansans especially hard, with Trump’s idiotic trade wars and boondoggle of a war in Iran slamming the state’s massive agricultural industry.
That’s turned reliably red voters in the state against their once Dear Leader and his Republican Party, putting Kansas’ Senate seat in play for the first time in decades. Indeed, the political handicapping outlet Inside Elections moved freshman GOP Sen. Roger Marshall’s race into the competitive column last week, saying polling shows Marshall’s reelection bid against Democratic pastor Adam Hamilton within the margin of error.
And Trump just made the situation even worse for Marshall and the GOP, threatening on Sunday to block sales of Canadian manufactured Bombardier planes in the U.S. as part of his moronic trade war with our neighbor to the north.
Bombardier employs more than 1,500 workers in the state, and Trump’s threat to ban the sales of the jets put those employees and their families at risk.
“NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Their products aren’t good enough! Over 50% of their revenue comes from the United States—They live off American Buyers, American Companies, American Airports, and American Service—All while Canada blocks our GREAT American Banks, and Companies, throughout the U.S.A. They even blocked Gulfstream Aerospace from doing business in Canada—Completely unjust and unfair! That Era is OVER! If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a ‘piggybank.’ BUY AMERICAN. FLY ON AMERICAN AIRLINERS. ENJOY AMERICAN LIQUOR AND BEVERAGES. SAIL ON LAKE AMERICA. AMERICA FIRST!”
Marshall has yet to make a statement on Trump’s threat. But Hamilton tied Marshall to Trump’s trade bluster.
“Bombardier supports 1,500 Kansas families, providing good-paying jobs that put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads during a cost of living crisis caused by Washington. And now, the president is trying to take that away,” Hamilton wrote in a post on X.
Hamilton added, “The decision to ban Bombardier from selling in the U.S. is a direct attack on Kansas workers and Kansas jobs—yet Roger Marshall is notably silent. We cannot allow this chaotic economic policy to continue to hurt Kansans; they deserve so much better. As your Senator, I will always stand up for Kansas workers.”
That’s not even the tip of the iceberg for Marshall and his problems.
On Tuesday, The New York Times published a bombshell report that found Marshall—a multimillionaire who was an ob-gyn before launching his political career—sued 700 of his former patients, and had 81 of them arrested for unpaid bills for emergency surgeries, deliveries, and miscarriage treatment.
The report said Marshall sued patients for as little as $100, and even interviewed some of them—providing a roadmap for Democrats to launch devastating campaign ads against Marshall in the run up to the midterms.
“I had every intention to pay, I was just struggling,” Marshall’s former patient Kellie Clutts told the Times. The Times reported that Marshall sued Clutts in 2015 for an unpaid $129 bill for postpartum care.
Clutts added, “I was recently divorced, trying to do everything on my own. I told them I could make partial payments, but it seemed like no matter what I said, they wanted the full amount at once.”
The Times also interviewed Meischa Zimmerman, a woman who Marshall’s lawyers had arrested twice for failure to pay a bill for a C-section delivery.
“I asked them quietly: Can you not handcuff me in front of my daughter?” Zimmerman told the Times of her arrests. “I explained to my daughter I was going for a ride.”
She added, “I had to choose whether I’d pay my electricity or pay $50 to a doctor who didn’t need it.”
That’s a far different story than Marshall is trying to tell in campaign ads, in which he paints himself as a fighter for lower healthcare costs and working families—even though he supported the massive Medicaid cuts the GOP made.
Between Trump decimating the Kansas economy, and multimillionaire Marshall having indigent patients arrested for failure to pay small bills for his monopolized ob-gyn practice, Democrats have a real shot in Kansas.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
- MAGA Senator’s Dark Past Hounding His Poor Patients Exposed ›
- OBGYN Sen. Marshall: Ignore myths from left on ectopic pregnancy, more. Here are the facts - Senator Roger Marshall ›
- OBGYN Sen. Marshall Stands Up to Pro-Abortion Fearmongering During Hearing on Abortion Laws - Senator Roger Marshall ›
- Roger Marshall Sued 700 Patients for Debts; 81 Were Arrested. Now He’s a Senator. - The New York Times ›