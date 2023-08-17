The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
MSNBC Fresh Proof Of Roger Stone Pushing Fake Elector Scheme (VIDEO)

@CynicalBrandon
Roger Stone

MSNBC host Ari Melber on Wednesday's edition of The Beat released previously unseen footage of Republican operative Roger Stone purportedly dictating a memo that outlined the allegedly criminal scheme to send fraudulent electors to Washington as part of the plot by former President Donald Trump and his associates to steal the 2020 election.

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith cited that plot in their respective indictments of Trump and his allies.

"Although state officials in all fifty states must ultimately certify the results of the voting in their state, the final decision as to who the state legislatures authorize be sent to the Electoral College is a decision made solely by the legislature," Stone said in the clip that was recorded by documentarian Christoffer Guldbrandesen. "Any legislative body may decide on the basis of overwhelming evidence of fraud to send electors to the electoral college who accurately reflect the president's legitimate victory in their state, which was illegally denied him through fraud. We must be prepared to lobby our Republican legislatures by personal contact and by demonstrating the overwhelming will of the people in their state in each state that this may need to happen."

Melber noted that Stone's representative "declined to comment."

Watch below or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

